BioWare makes a return to Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a surprise PC update, months after layoffs and a seemingly final patch

BioWare has just thrown Dragon Age: The Veilguard a lifeline.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's previous patch sure made it sound like the famed RPG studio were ready to move on from the game as it promised future updates would only focus on game-breaking bugs and such. But, to everyone's surprise, BioWare just yesterday updated the PC version of the game with a weapon pack.

The Rooks Weapons Appearance Pack brings new cosmetics to the game and is available as a freebie for the Steam version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, alongside a discounted $32/£25 price tag that's been slashed by 50%. You can only claim the pack if you already own the game or are planning to buy it before April 8, strangely enough. There's also no word on when or if it'll drop on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, too.

Sure, it's only a few weapons, but the addition of any new Veilguard content feels like a slight miracle considering, well, everything that's happened to its developer since launch.

Shortly after release, EA announced that the fourth Dragon Age game had missed its sales target by 50%. The publisher then laid off more BioWare developers, shuffled some to other EA teams, and said Mass Effect 5 would be the team's sole focus - nearly killing the fanbase's hope for any substantial future Veilguard updates.

To really hammer the point home, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is practically being given away to millions of PlayStation Plus subscribers as a free monthly game

