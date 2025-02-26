Weeks after EA said Dragon Age: The Veilguard "did not resonate with a broad enough audience," BioWare's RPG is coming to PlayStation Plus as a free monthly game

It's not even been four full months since Dragon Age: The Veilguard released, but the RPG is already heading to PlayStation Plus as one of the three monthly games that subscribers will be able to claim and keep next month.

Announced in a post on the PlayStation Blog today, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available to claim from March 4 for PS Plus subscribers, no matter what tier they're paying for. After claiming it, you'll be able to download and play the RPG at any time as long as you're still subscribed – it's not like the library of games available to PS Plus Extra members, where titles occasionally disappear from whence they came.

Earlier this month in an earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson stated that despite The Veilguard's "high-quality launch" and being "well-reviewed by critics and those who played," the RPG ultimately "did not resonate with a broad enough audience in this highly competitive market." In the same call, EA's chief financial officer, Stuart Canfield, stated that the game "underperformed."

It seems pretty wild to make the RPG available to keep via a subscription service so soon after its release, but at least it'll hopefully give more players the chance to try it out, and perhaps introduce it to that broader audience that EA was hoping for. In our Dragon Age: The Veilguard review , we said it was "an approachable, expansive action-oriented RPG and feels like a true end to whatever the franchise was before," and while it's "undoubtedly different in many ways from its predecessors and takes lessons learned from Mass Effect to heart, there's a lot to love."

Also on March 4, PS Plus subscribers will be able to claim Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (which includes a selection of 13 TMNT games from Konami) as well as Sonic Colors: Ultimate, making for a trio of incredibly solid offerings. Subscribers will have until March 31 to grab them, so don't miss out.

