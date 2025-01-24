How to get Diablo 4 Coven's Favor fast

Diablo 4 Coven's Favor measures your reputation with Gelena and the other witches based at The Tree of Whispers, and is a crucial element of your progress through the Season of Witchcraft. Earning Coven's Favor to improve your rank will unlock more seasonal side quests so you can progress the storyline, as well as providing access to additional Witchcraft powers so you can fully embrace the powerful magic now available in Diablo 4. If you're looking for the best way to increase your standing with your witch allies, then here's how to get Coven's Favor in Diablo 4 fast.

How to earn Coven's Favor in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The main method for earning Coven's Favor in Diablo 4 is to collect Grim Favors by completing Whispers, as each Grim Favor earned adds one Coven's Favor to your total. To find Whispers, open your map then look for their icons in the red or blue shaded regions, which you can hover over for a description of the challenge and confirmation how many Grim Favors you'll receive for completing it. These can involve slaying specific types of monster in the area, finding certain items, escorting or protecting NPCs, and more, with the reward being 1, 3, or 5 Grim Favors based on the difficulty of the task. Keep an eye on the Whispers of the Dead progress bar at the bottom of the map screen, as every time this reaches or exceeds 10 Grim Favors you won't be able to earn any more until you visit the Tree of Whispers or a Raven of the Tree to turn them in.

Once you've completed the Season of Witchcraft campaign by clearing The Grim Service seasonal side quest available at Rank 9, you'll unlock Gelena as a vendor you can visit at the Tree of Whispers. Gelena can craft the Coven's Debt scroll, which awards you with 100 Coven's Favor but costs 500 Restless Rot, so there is a significant price for that progress boost.

Rewards unlocked with Coven's Favor in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Coven is based in the area next to The Tree of Whispers, so you should already have a portal activated there for Diablo 4 fast travel to get to it quickly from anywhere in Sanctuary. Close to The Tree of Whispers itself you'll see the Coven's Favor board, which you can interact with to display your current Coven's Favor Rank along with progress towards reaching the next one. Using the section below the progress bar, you can claim any rewards that you've unlocked with Coven's Favor in Diablo 4, which are divided across 20 Ranks:

Restless Rot cache Coven Parcel cache

In The Name of The Tree seasonal side quest More Witchcraft cache

Diablo 4 Poison in the Roots seasonal side quest Lesser Elements of Witchcraft cache

A Friend in Need seasonal side quest More Witchcraft cache

The Crux of the Rot seasonal side quest Lesser Elements of Witchcraft cache

The Burden of Family seasonal side quest More Witchcraft cache

Adrift in the Doldrums seasonal side quest Legendary Coven Crate cache

A Witch's Choice seasonal side quest Unique Coven Crate cache

The Grim Service seasonal side quest Elements of Witchcraft cache Lesser Elements of Nemesis cache Legendary Coven Crate cache Unique Coven Crate cache Legendary Coven Crate cache Ancestral Coven Crate cache Greater Elements of Witchcraft cache Legendary Coven Crate cache Elements of Nemesis cache Legendary Coven Crate cache Resplendent Coven Crate cache (contains three guaranteed Ancestral Legendaries and a Diablo 4 Resplendent Spark)

A lot of these rewards are caches, that can drop Unique or Legendary Weapons and Armor relevant to your class when you open them, while others unlock new Witchcraft powers that can be purchased at the Witches' Altars and seasonal side quests to further the current storyline.

