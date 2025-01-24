How to perform the Diablo 4 Poison in the Roots Ritual

The Diablo 4 Poison in the Roots Ritual is integral to the storyline in the Season of Witchcraft, in which you need to cleanse the Tree of Whispers before hunting down the missing Heads that previously hung there. To complete the ritual you need to work with your new allies in the Coven, then harness the powerful magic now available in Diablo 4 to draw out the Hollow so the tree can be cleansed. If you're not sure how to complete the steps in the correct order, then here's a walkthrough for the Poison in the Roots quest in Diablo 4.

How to invoke the Tree's Old Name in the correct order in Diablo 4

For the first part of the Diablo 4 Poison in the Roots Ritual, you need to observe Galena prepare the Ritual before repeating her steps to invoke the Tree's Old Name in the correct order. You are given the choice of three Ritual Braziers to interact with, which you need to trigger in the right sequence to repeat the required words and progress the ceremony. Interact with them in the order marked above as follows:

"Ayh." (bottom left) "Yew." (bottom right) "Oun." (top)

If you triggered the Ritual Brazier in the correct sequence then three vials of Nangari Blood will spawn, letting you move on to the next stage of the Diablo 4 Poison in the Roots Ritual.

How to trace the Ritual Circle with Nangari Blood in Diablo 4

In the second part of the Diablo 4 Poison in the Roots Ritual, you need to draw the Ritual Circle with Nangari Blood. To do this, simply grab the three blood vials that spawned, then run along the line of the circle drawn out on the ground. There's no prompt to interact with, but if you're following the line correctly then you'll see Nangari Blood appearing around the perimeter of the circle. Once the Ritual Circle has been completed, you'll hit the final stage where you need to defeat all of the incoming Hollows to stop them getting into the circle. See that through, then you can leave the Ritual Circle to speak with Gelena and wrap up the Poison in the Roots quest in Diablo 4.

