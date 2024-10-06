Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release time – the countdown to the new DLC is on
Here's when Diablo 4's DLC goes live in your region
Now that there are less than 24 hours to go to the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release, the countdown to the DLC is well and truly on.
While Diablo 4 has received a steady stream of seasonal content since its launch, they're all stand-alone, so you don't have to worry about being behind when coming into the Diablo 4 DLC. Vessel of Hatred picks up where the story left off, so the only thing you've really missed are various class balance patches and shake-ups to how things like loot and itemization work.
So what's Vessel of Hatred all about? We're off to the familiar region of Nahantu to seek Neyrelle out as she falls deeper under Mephisto's influence. Of course, it wouldn't be Diablo content without new ways to boop ghouls over the head for loot, so expect plenty of fresh fiends and content. One of the main attractions, though, is the new Spiritborn class. We've tried it for ourselves, and boy is it fun.
"Blizzard doesn't often add a new class to Diablo's ranks, but Vessel of Hatred's Spiritborn swiftly makes the case for their introduction," we say. "The martial arts-styled warrior brings something new and seamless to the familiar sights of Nahantu while respecting a time-honored tradition of popping fleshy loot piñatas with reckless abandon." For more impressions, check out our Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred review.
And the good news is that you don't have to wait long to play it. Here's when Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred DLC releases and when you can pre-load it to boot.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release time
- 4pm PDT on October 7
- 7pm EDT
- 12am BST on October 8
- 1am CEST
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred countdown
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred pre-load
Pre-load for Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred is already live for console and BattleNet users, though you'll have to wait until the DLC launches on Steam to download the update.
More good news, as Blizzard says Diablo 4 will be PS5 Pro enhanced: "Very proud of our hardworking team to make this happen."
