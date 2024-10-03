Blizzard says Diablo 4 will be PS5 Pro enhanced: "Very proud of our hardworking team to make this happen"
Diablo 4 will be PS5 Pro enhanced, Blizzard has revealed.
Diablo series boss Rod Fergusson responded to a fan asking about a potential Diablo 4 PS5 Pro update on Twitter, confirming that the game will indeed be "enhanced" when running on Sony's upcoming mid-cycle refresh console.
"I've been getting this question quite a bit recently and I'm happy to say that Diablo IV and Vessel of Hatred will indeed be PS5 Pro Enhanced!" Fergusson said. "Very proud of our hardworking team to make this happen. More details at a later date."
Of course, the first Diablo 4 DLC is launching in just a few days on October 8, and along with all of the content additions in Vessel of Hatred; which include the new Spiritborn class, a whole new questline, and the new playable region named Nahantu; we're also getting a massive revamp to progression.
The main selling point, of course, of the controversially expensive PS5 Pro is its beefier GPU compared to the existing console. The new graphics card's faster memory and rendering will help games run smoother and look sharper than they do on the standard PS5. Sony also says the PS5 Pro boasts improved ray-tracing for "dynamic reflection and refraction" to make enhance lighting effects, and that AI-powered upscaling will further sharpen the image.
There's a growing list of confirmed PS5 Pro enhanced games, and as we get nearer to the console's November 8 launch, it's likely we'll see more publishers like Blizzard expand that list.
As No Man's Sky gears up to become a PS5 Pro-enhanced game, one dev teases that "as an engine programmer who has been through all the PS iterations," the "console absolutely rocks".
