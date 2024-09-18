Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred isn't the only big thing on the RPG's horizon, as devs say Season 6 "does for progression" what Season 4 did for improving loot

Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson says that Diablo 4's next patch will do for progression what the infamous Season 4 did to improve loot.

Diablo 4 has two significant events on the horizon: the Vessel of Hatred expansion and Season 6. The former is a paid experience that takes us to new lands, introduces a never-before-played class, and continues the base RPG's storyline. Season 6, meanwhile, is a free experience that also offers something new to do while improving the game's fundamentals.

The latter part is important, as Diablo 4's first season got the action RPG off to a rocky start before we got some consistency with Season 4, which introduced a loot overhaul large enough that Blizzard decided to introduce a PTR for it.

Things have looked rosier since, as Blizzard has looked elsewhere in each season to improve Diablo 4's foundations. And that looks no different in the action RPG's next patch.

"What we like to say is, what Season 4 did for loot, Season 6 does for progression," Fergusson tells VGC. "And so people are going to see a lot of really interesting changes into how we do paragon, how we deal with difficulty, how we deal with leveling, and we're really excited for them to really see all that come to life in Season 6."

The question Fergusson answers refers to what issues and requests fans can expect to see answered in Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred itself. While Fergusson has the next season covered, executive producer Gavian Whishaw touches on the RPG's first big expansion.

"There's a pretty obvious big one in Vessel of Hatred, in that people have been asking for more campaign, more story," he says.

"They want to know where the characters are in the world, and what they're doing, and how they're progressing. So Vessel of Hatred answers quite a few questions about that."

Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion releases on October 8, though Blizzard still has more to reveal about Season 6. Hopefully, you won't be waiting long. As Fergusson says, a stream is planned to cover everything the new free update brings.

Diablo 4 may have peaked because players are now dealing literally infinite damage on the PTR server, and by players obviously I mean a Whirlwind Barbarian.