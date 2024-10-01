As No Man's Sky gears up to become a PS5 Pro-enhanced game, 1 dev teases that "as an engine programmer who has been through all the PS iterations," the "console absolutely rocks"

The PS5 Pro may have turned heads for its hefty price tag, but ahead of its launch next month, one No Man's Sky developer says it "absolutely rocks" – and that's coming from an "engine programmer who has been through all the PS iterations" from the start.

Hello Games' open-world adventure is one of the PS5 Pro-enhanced games that's set to receive a glow-up when Sony's fancy new console launches on November 7, and engine programmer Martin Griffiths is very clearly excited about it. Sharing a fan's in-game No Man's Sky screenshot on Twitter, which they captioned "Tranquility," Griffiths says "it's a fair summary of how I feel tonight" as the dev team can now "quietly breathe again" as they wait for the Pro's release.

"Many of you have noticed that No Man's Sky is now marked as a PS5 Pro-enhanced title on the PlayStation store – the only thing I'd like to say as an engine programmer who has been through all the PS iterations since PS1, is that this console absolutely rocks," Griffiths says.

"I want to add that this week I virtually stood in the queue to order my home PS5 Pro – there is something really special about the journey from working on prototype hardware to it becoming a real thing with the immense intellectual and human effort it takes from thousands of people to ship a console like this with more than 50 launch titles," Griffiths continues. "I've never lost that childlike excitement I get when coding on a new dev-kit or that same excitement when the real console arrives at home and you boot-up a game you've worked on, for the first time.

"The brilliant tranquil image I linked off, summed up the launch milestone perfectly for everyone at Hello who have worked hard to reach this point – we can quietly breathe again and take pride that our tiny team is part of this."

We still have over a month to go before the PS5 Pro is out in the wild and everyone can form their own thoughts on it beyond, "dang, that's expensive" (which is certainly a valid reaction, especially if you're looking at the inflated prices of eBay listings for the limited-edition 30th Anniversary bundles ). Here's hoping those fancy enhancements will be worth the steep entry fee.

