PS5 vs PS5 Pro specs compared: how does the next console match up?

Mark Cerny is done talking up the new PS5 Pro and we now know what's in store for us when the mid-cycle refresh lands in our living rooms. On paper, the PS5 Pro represents a marked step up from the original console, boosting overall rendering power by 45% thanks to a "larger" GPU, though exactly what that GPU is remains to be seen.

The console looks to boost your game fidelity while maintaining higher framerates, all but removing the need for a 'performance' vs 'fidelity' decision when loading up a title. How? Through its new GPU boasting 67% more Compute Units than the original console, additional ray tracing effects, and AI upscaling via the brand's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution software.

That's everything we heard about in the recent Technical Presentation, but Sony has explained more of what makes the PS5 Pro different from the PS5 on its official blog. The new console will feature Game Boost which can bring more than 8,500 games from the PS4 back catalog up to date with boosted image quality. It also packs WiFi 7, whereas the original PS5 was limited to WiFi 6. Virtual refresh rates are also on the table, as are 8K TVs. Of course, the original PS5 also launched with 8K compatibility slapped across the box, but this has been removed in the last few months.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Outside of specs, there are some design changes to the latest PS5 Slim. Most noticeably, the PS5 Pro now sports a wider set of grills running along the middle of the console to keep it visually distinct. Interestingly, though, the blog posts explains that the "height is the same size as the original PS5, and the width is the same size as the current PS5 model". That likely means we're going back to a taller console design, while keeping things skinnier in the process.

Finally, the new PS5 Pro beats the PS5 in storage as well. Whereas the original model launched with 825GB of space, we're getting a 2TB SSD inside November's release, likely the same custom model as was featured originally.

Sony didn't make any mention of upgraded CPU features or system memory in its blog post or demonstration. For now, we're assuming that means the PS5 Pro is using the same AMD Zen 2 structure and 16GB high-speed RAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full PS5 vs PS5 Pro spec comparison Specs PS5 Slim PS5 Pro CPU AMD Ryzen Zen 2 (8 cores, 16 threads, 3.5GHz) AMD Ryzen Zen 2 (8 cores, 16 threads, 3.5GHz) GPU AMD Radeon RDNA 2 (10.28 teraflops, ray tracing acceleration) Unknown RAM 16GB GDDR6 at 448GB/s 16GB GDDR6 at 448GB/s Storage 825GB SSD (5.5GB/s read) 2TB SSD (5.5GB/s read) Output 4K 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 4K 120Hz, HDMI 2.1, 8K WiFi WiFi 6 WiFi 7 Dimensions H: 9.6cm | W: 35.8cm H: 10.4cm | W: 35.8cm Price $499.99 / £479.99 $699.99 / £699.99

We know that PS5 Pro pre-orders will launch on September 26, but there are plenty of PS5 accessories to check out ahead of time as well.