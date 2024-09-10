When will PS5 Pro pre-orders go live?

If you've just heard the big PlayStation news, you might be wondering where to pre-order the PS5 Pro. Marc Cerny's Technical Presentation was what everyone suspected - a reveal of PlayStation's mid-generation refresh in the form of a beefier flagship console. With upscaling abilities that will account for higher frame rates when gaming, we don't blame you for wanting to get your hands on one of these consoles before they inevitably sell out.

We now know that the PS5 Pro will cost $699.99 / £699.99 and is launching on November 7. Pre-orders will be available in the US and UK on September 26, but if you really want to secure yourself a console before launch, it's worth doing your homework.

Based on the launch of the PS5 for consumers, we don't think it's a bad thing to get you prepped on what the pre-order scene will look like later this month. The PS5 launched during a global pandemic when stock shortages were a factor and almost no counters to scalpers were in place. For that reason, so many consumers overpaid to secure a unit, and loads of people missed out on stock. Times have thankfully changed now, but we seldom get this much notice before a bit of PlayStation hardware goes up for pre-order.

$700 / £700 is a fair chunk of cash to throw down for a mid-generation refresh. Inside the new console, you'll get a beefier 2TB SSD, a larger and more powerful GPU, and your usual copy of Astro's Playroom pre-installed. You will get a DualSense controller, but no vertical stand or Blu-Ray drive. Those last two are sold separately.

PS5 pre-orders: What we know

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

(Image credit: Sony)

So we know the launch date, the pre-order day, and the price. What we don't have confirmation of, is where the PS5 Pro will be available for pre-order. Based on previous PlayStation launches, the PlayStation Direct Store will be the first place to have a steady supply before other retailers join the party. Then again, we also don't know how these pre-orders will manifest themselves.

With the launch of PSVR 2, we saw more blocks against scalping and attempts to control the supply issues. This meant you had to register your interest for a pre-order via email. Successful shoppers were then given a pre-order link email in batches where they had a set amount of time to secure their hardware. We don't know if this is how PS5 Pro pre-orders will work, but if we catch wind of anything like this we'll be sure to update you. For now, here's a list of the retailers we'd expect to see stocking the PS5 Pro.

US PS5 Pro pre-orders

PlayStation Store | Check stock The first place to check for PS5 Pro pre-order stock will be the PlayStation Direct Store. While this might be the biggest supplier to begin with, that probably means it'll be the first place that will run out of stock - because everyone will look here first.

Best Buy | Check stock



Best Buy often sees better stock levels, and earlier supplies than Amazon. Occasionally, you'll even see some bundles and freebies thrown in. Best Buy is a solid supplier of gaming hardware like this, so it's a safe bet that it'll have some stock in your area.



Amazon | Check stock Amazon tends to be later to the party with big console launch stock. It usually tends to be the case that once other retailers have dried up on pre-orders, Amazon then has a supply that can outlast all others. Still, the world's largest retailer is always worth checking, especially if you're a Prime Member and have the speedy one-click pre-order button or free shipping.



Walmart | Check stock Walmart generally filters its new pre-orders onto the shelves a little after Best Buy, but be wary of marketplace sellers. Of any retailer, this is one of the likeliest for running into scalpers. Don't buy over MSRP, folks!



UK PS5 Pro pre-orders

PlayStation Direct | Check stock Again, if you're pre-ordering PlayStation hardware, the PlayStation Direct store is the first place worth checking. Stock will usually run out quickly here, but when there's a resupply, going straight to the source is the first place you'll find more units to secure.



Very | Check stock Very is a super underrated retailer when it comes to gaming hardware. Pre-orders usually go unnoticed by the majority here, and often we see some lovely discounts and freebies thrown in. This is very much worth a look for PS5 pre-orders.



Amazon | Check stock Amazon is the world's largest retailer, so it's always going to be a place worth hunting for big technology pre-orders. PS5 Pro stock here may appear later but may be easier to secure than other retailers because of the size of the stock assignment the retailer will get.



GAME | Check stock GAME can be a bit harder to navigate online, but big launches like this help to keep the brand in business, so it's hard to believe it won't have some PS5 Pro pre-orders ready to be claimed.



PS5 Pro pre-orders: FAQs

Should you buy the PS5 Pro?

(Image credit: Sony)

This is not the easiest question to answer after a quick technical presentation that didn't give too much away besides the architectural differences between the two consoles. I think the answer here will depend on who you are, and what your current gaming setup is.

If you're a PS5 owner already who is happy with their platform and its performance, there isn't much need to upgrade from your current console. Sure, the bigger GPU and 2TB SSD will be a big help for futureproofing, but modern video games, especially the ones shown off in the reveal broadcast for PS5 Pro, already run great on the existing hardware. Unless you want to make more use of a high refresh rate display, what are you upgrading for? If you're looking to play more games while utilizing a better refresh rate, and you're willing to pay for the upgrade, then you'll find a lot of value in the PS5 Pro.

On the other hand, if you're a PC gamer looking for a cheaper, lower-maintenance machine to run modern games on, the PS5 Pro is actually very appealing. It's more affordable than a lot of equivalent spec gaming PCs, and you'll still be able to make use of upscaling technology found in the latest graphics cards.

There is another angle to view this from, however. If you zoom out a bit and look at the PS5 platform as a whole, is there a justification for buying an upgraded PS5? We don't know what first-party experiences await us in the second half of this generation, but so far, Sony's homegrown experiences haven't exactly lived up to the PS4 ones that a lot of people bought in for. Live service games like Concord and Helldivers 2 show a big priority of Sony is ongoing multiplayer games, but the record shows that Sony isn't the best at handling them. We have no idea what single-player experiences are in the works at Sony Santa Monica, Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch, Housemarque, or BluePoint - and these are big question marks to hinge a new hardware launch on.

If you're buying a PS5 Pro for the games, the jury's still out.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Does PS5 have a Pro version? PS5 has a regular and slim version currently, but a PS5 Pro model has been confirmed to arrive on November 7, 2024. The Pro model will feature a larger GPU that apparently doubles the performance of the base PS5. It will also have access to PSSR - an upscaling technology that will mean better frame rates. It will cost $699.99 in the US, and £699.99 in the UK.

How long before PS5 Pro? PS5 Pro will launch in November 2024, with pre-orders available in late September. In the past, we've seen PlayStation open up pre-orders to larger retailers right away, but it'll most likely be a controlled launch via the PlayStation Direct Store.

How long do PS5 pre-orders take Due to high demand, sometimes pre-orders for PlayStation hardware can be released via email when you register interest. An acknowledgment from Sony could take 10-12 days to hit your email inbox, but a pre-order will usually mean you get your console or peripheral on launch day, or at least in the first few weeks after release.

Getting set for the PS5 Pro? Check out the best PS5 controllers, the best SSDs for PS5, and the best PS5 headset.