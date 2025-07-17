The PlayStation Direct Summer Sale looks so tantalising, I think I've finally been convinced to get a new PS5

My bank account is still trying to recover from last week's Prime Day PS5 deals, but the PlayStation Direct Summer Sale has just arrived, and with a quick glance, I know already that my financials are about to look a lot worse.

Amazon might be great for finding low prices on the best PS5 games, but PS Direct is one of the best places to find bargains on actual Sony hardware. When it comes to ordering anything PlayStation related that's over two digits, I almost always pull up PS Direct as it's not only reassuring to buy straight from the source, but often some of the best deals are hiding away on the online store.

Now I don't have to look much harder to find the best deals, as this new summer sale has knocked off up to £90 on PS5 consoles, and there's also 50% off PS5 games too.

My big, old chonky PS5 is on the way out, and I've been mulling over picking up a replacement of the Slim variety, and this might just be the sale that's finally convinced me to make the move. I've got my eyes on the PS5 Slim bundle with two DualSense controllers for £485.99 at PS Direct (was £529.99), and just the disc edition model on its own that's now just £434.99 (was £479) - but this sale is so juicy it's hard to make up my mind.

If you're not sure what deals are worth your time, I've picked out my favorite discounts from the PS Direct Summer Sale so you can focus more on gaming and less time on hunting for the best deals.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim Console | £429.99 £339.99 at PS Direct

Save £90 - Right now, this is the cheapest option for those of you in the UK after a PS5, as the PS Direct Summer Sale has knocked off a whopping £90 of its £429.99 MRP. This is the digital-only version, so you'll have to buy the disc drive separately if you want to play physical games. US: $499 at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Disc Edition DualSense Bundle | £529.99 £484.99 at PS Direct

Save £45 - If you like your physical games, this disc edition PS5 bundle will be more your jam. It comes with an extra DualSense controller and is £45 cheaper thanks to PS Direct and its current summer savings. US: $509.99 at Walmart

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition | £219.99 £143.99 at PS Direct

Save £76 - PS5 Collector's Editions aren't normally in stock years after the game they're based on has been released, but right now you can grab the biggest version of Spider-Man 2, which comes with a digital copy of the game, a steelbook case, some in-game exclusive outfits but most importantly, the 19-inch statue of Spider-Man Peter Parker, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Venom.



US: $229.99 at PS Direct US

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | £69.99 £34.99 at PS Direct

Save £35 - Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is part of the 50% PS5 games part of the sale, and is down to just £34.99. Not only does that mean you're saving £35 off its £69.99 MSRP, but there's only a £6 difference from its lowest ever price. With Ghost of Yotei on its way, this is a perfect opportunity to get caught up. US: $49.99 at Amazon US

Stellar Blade | £69.99 £51.99 at PS Direct

Save £18 - Stellar Blade has been cheaper in the past at retailers like Amazon, but typically you'll find the game closer to the £50 price mark than its current £51.99 savings. US: $69.99 at Amazon US

The Last of Us Part II Remastered | £44.99 £25.99 at PS Direct

Save £19 - As part of the 50% off PS5 game part of the PS Direct sale, Last of US Part II Remastered is down to just £25.99, saving you £19 off its £44.99 MSRP. Again, this isn't a record-low for the game, but its current sale price is only £4 away from its lowest ever price I've spotted it for at Amazon earlier this year. US: $41.99 at Amazon US

Until Dawn | £59.99 £42.99 at PS Direct

Save £17 - The perfect Summer-ween saving, the remaster of Until Dawn is now down to £42.99 today at PS Direct. The original PS4 classic is up there with my favorite horror games of all time, so it'll be hard not to add this to my basket now £17 has been dropped off this nightmare-inducing game. US: $39.99 at Amazon US

PS Direct Summer Sale FAQ

When is the PS Direct Summer Sale? The PlayStation Direct Summer Sale is available from July 16, up until July 29, 23:5 PM (local time).

Is the PS Direct Summer Sale available in the US? No, even though PS Direct has its on US storefront, this sale is just for those of you in the UK and the EU for now.

