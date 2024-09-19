Where to pre-order the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection

Sony has just announced a whole new selection of bundles celebrating PlayStation's 30th anniversary. Both the PS5 and PS5 Pro will take center stage in these retro-themed packages, throwing an original gray aesthetic over the console covers themselves, controllers, and even cable accessories. What's more, PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-orders will go live on September 26 for the most part (PS5 Pro, Portal, DualSense Edge, and DualSense), though the PS5 Slim version will take to early orders on October 10. All of that comes ahead of an official November 21 release date.

Somewhat terrifyingly, Sony hasn't announced a price for any of its 30th Anniversary re-colors. It's that PS5 Pro bundle that scares us the most, though. The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundle contains a whole wad of extras (including a DualSense Edge controller and extra console cover for the conspicuously absent disk drive). The Pro bundles are also limited to 12,300 units worldwide, which certainly doesn't help things. Considering the already lofty $699.99 price for the console by itself we're likely looking at a four-figure cost.

Still, the regular PS5 Slim bundle isn't numbered and Sony hasn't stated a maximum number of units. Plus, none of the accessories featured in the new limited edition aesthetic are quite as limited as the PS5 Pro, leaving us some optimism for a less eye-watering price hike.

With PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-orders just around the corner, you'll find all the retailers we expect to see you through early doors just below.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders in the US

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle | Check PS Store

Sony has already stated that the PS5 Pro Limited Edition Bundle will only be available direct via PlayStation. That means you'll be heading straight to the brand itself on September 26 to be in with a shot at securing yours.

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle | Check Amazon

The PS5 Slim retro bundle will hit the shelves on October 10 for pre-order, so you've got a little extra time to find the right retailer. We're expecting Sony Direct to go first here, but other participating stores will also be offering the console. Check PS Store | Check Best Buy | Check Walmart

DualSense Wireless Controller | Check Amazon

The DualSense Wireless Controller 30th Anniversary Edition will be available for pre-order from a wider range of retailers compared to other accessories. While Sony will likely get there first, you could also find stock at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Check PS Store | Check Best Buy | Check Walmart

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition | Check PS Store

The PlayStation Portal is a Sony exclusive, which means at the start of pre-orders you'll be tied to PlayStation Direct. We wouldn't be surprised to see that list of retailers expand after launch though.



DualSense Edge Controller | Check PS Store

Again, the premium DualSense Edge is also limited to the PS Store on pre-order reveal. This is a $199.99 gamepad, so that final price could be fairly lofty.



PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders in the UK

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle | Check PS Store

Like in the US, the UK version of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle will only be available via PlayStation Direct. With such a limited supply, those interested should be aiming to get here as soon as the day begins.

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle | Check Amazon

Things are a little more relaxed for the PS5 Slim, with more retailers in on the game and no numbered releases. This is still going to be a battle considering just how popular the announcement has been so far, so we'd recommend checking in early on October 10. Check PS Store | Check Very | Check Currys

DualSense Wireless Controller | Check Amazon

UK pre-orders for the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller will go live on September 26 and the good news is you're not beholden to Sony itself. We're expecting other retailers like Amazon, Very and Currys to also have stock to sell here. Check PS Store | Check Very | Check Currys

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition | Check PS Store

We're back to PlayStation Direct for the limited edition PlayStation Portal, though unlike the PS5 Pro this isn't such a limited release. Stock shouldn't be snapped up in seconds but you'll still likely need to move fast on the day.



DualSense Edge Controller | Check PS Store

The DualSense Edge is also getting the 30th Anniversary treatment, and is also a PS Store exclusive. That could change after launch if additional units make their way into the wild, though.



PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection FAQs

When do PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders go live? There are two pre-order dates for this collection; September 26 and October 10. The following bundles / standalone devices will be available for pre-order from September 26: - PlayStation 5 Pro Limited Edition Bundle - PlayStation Portal Limited Edition - DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Limited Edition - DualSense Wireless Controller Limited Edition The PS5 Slim Limited Edition bundle can be pre-ordered from October 10.

What's included in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition bundles? The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle includes a whole load of tech - you'll find the following items in the box, all in full retro garb: - PS5 Pro - DualSense Wireless Controller - DualSense Edge Controller - DualSense Charging Station - Disc Drive console cover - Original PlayStation cable connector housing - 4x PlayStation Shapes cable ties - Limited Edition PlayStation poster - PlayStation paperclip - PlayStation sticker The PS5 Slim Anniversary Edition bundle tames things a little, including everything you need but foregoing the Edge controller and charging hub: - PS5 Slim - DualSense Wireless Controller - Disk Drive console cover - Original PlayStation cable connector housing - 4x PlayStation Shapes cable ties - Limited Edition PlayStation poster - PlayStation paperclip - PlayStation sticker

How much is the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection? Sony hasn't announced the price of anything featured in its 30th Anniversary Collection ahead of pre-orders on September 26, but we're going to bet this is going to be pricey. The PS5 Pro bundle alone features kit worth $1,194.95 just in hardware - throw such a limited edition release and a retro colorway on there and things are going to get premium. We're expecting a slight jump in price for the rest of the collection, though by no means reaching that kind of price territory. The PS5 Slim usually retailers for $499.99 and the value of that plus the included accessories comes to a total of $569.99. That's without the disk drive cover, though, so things could still tot up to $599.99 all in. The DualSense Wireless Controller itself is usually found for $69.99, but limited edition releases have been know to reach up to $79.99 in the past. The PlayStation Portal and DualSense Edge sit at $199.99 but with an extra limited edition edge that could sneak up to $229.99. Of course, that's all conjecture until Sony announces its full price list.

