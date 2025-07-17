Dbrand acknowledges "there are times where we absolutely bomb and f*ck something up" but is speeding ahead with Switch 2 Killswitch replacements

Want a Switch 2 Killswitch? (Image credit: Future) If you place a Switch 2 Killswitch order starting from $59.99 at Dbrand today, you'll receive the newly improved Joy-Con grips and the added friction pads for the Dock Adapter for easy one-handed undocking.

Dbrand had a very busy June. After dealing with the aftermath of the Switch 2 Killswitch case issues that were plaguing customers across the board, the brand known for making some of the most unique accessories for the best gaming handhelds out there had to go back to the drawing board and figure out its next steps.

As of July 10, Dbrand took to its official Reddit page and shared that they had been working hard on a solution, and soon anyone will be able to hold their Switch 2 "as wrong as you want" without any detachment.

If you previously ordered the Switch 2 Killswitch case, you'll receive an email this week outlining how you can redeem the new parts. This new grip, dubbed the "Joy Lock" should help put an end to that pesky detaching issue, as seen by many videos shared on Reddit. If you're worried about the wait, a production schedule will also be provided for you, outlining when you can expect your replacement to ship.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I was one of the fortunate ones who didn't have any issues with their Switch 2 Killswitch, no matter how many times I tried to replicate the videos that initially flooded the Dbrand Reddit page. While I didn't accidentally drop my new pricey handheld because of the case, I still empathized (and still do) with the many people out there who spent upwards of $59.99 only to discover it didn't work as it was intended to.



It's why I'm also glad that while other big-name tech brands might ignore the customer base, Dbrand instead chose to make things right. CEO Adam Ijaz ( speaking via the company's Senior Copywriter Justin) explained to me that "it definitely would've been unfortunate to go back to our community after dangling the carrot of a holy grail solution and say we tried and it didn't work, but thankfully we didn't have to see that outcome."



Not only is Dbrand working hard at getting the Joy Locks in the hands of its customer base, but it's also been addressing the one-handed undocking issues of its Dock Adapter. This is something I did have problems with, and it was so awkward to remove one-handed that I've since detached the adapter from my dock altogether.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Dbrand will be sending out a set of silicone friction pads along with every Joy-Lock, which will help keep the adapter secure and make it easier to lift the Ninty handheld with ease. The company even went so far as to provide an animated gif on their Reddit page to show exactly how it works - and I can't wait to receive mine.

Once the replacements finally arrive, I'll be sure to write up a comparison with the original Joy-Con grips, as the new review samples will be on their way to me shortly. But in the meantime, I'm at least glad they were able to go from proclaiming that, "nobody routinely holds their Switch 2 like this" (Reddit) when confronted with the initial feedback, to quickly working on, and preparing to send fixes to any who needs one.

During my short conversation with Dbrand, I asked if the experience of launching the Switch 2 Killswitch has changed how the brand will react to any sudden and all customer feedback in the future. "Not particularly," I was told, "the candor and public airing of the failure, journey to salvation, and ultimate resolution with the Switch 2 is how we've always operated."



"However, there are times where we absolutely bomb and fuck something up. Without fail, we always fix it. Ultimately, we don't treat product issues like PR problems that need to be buried - we treat them as opportunities to prove why customers should trust us."

Ever since I first popped my Steam Deck OLED into its own Killswitch case, I've been a fan of their unique and sleek accessories. However, as of today, and after witnessing the many detailed updates on the Joy Lock and the Dock Adapter fixes, I'm now a fan of how they treat their customers.

