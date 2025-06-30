HDMI 2.2 is coming, but I can't imagine a cable you could need less right now

HDMI cables! To many of you, they're just a means to hook up your PS5 to most TVs from the past fifteen years. For others, they're an exciting blend of copper and high-density plastic that makes it possible to enjoy new games in 4K and beyond. You'd think, based on those latter benefits alone, that I'd be hyped about HDMI 2.2 ushering in new 16K abilities, but that's not remotely the case.

Outlined by the HDMI Forum, an organization consisting of over 80 members from across the tech space, HDMI 2.2 is set to feature a significantly higher 96Gbps bandwidth than the current 2.1 standard. It'll also come armed with Fixed Rate Link tech that'll help provide more stable synchronization.

Simply put, the best HDMI cables out there are about to get better, but what does it mean for you, the ordinary console or PC player? Well, it theoretically means that you'll be able to play games on new-gen systems like the PS6, or whatever Microsoft is cooking up, at 8K 240Hz, and the wire can technically handle up to 16K 60Hz.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Okay, look, I'd love to experience the sheer majesty of playing future Elder Scrolls games or whatever big FPS franchise has me in its clutches at 16K. However, as always, this announcement is the industry getting way ahead of itself, as even 8K gaming isn't remotely a thing right now.

That's largely because the best graphics cards and consoles like the PS5 Pro aren't equipped to pull off 8K, not to mention that all the best gaming monitors tap out at 4K 240Hz. HDMI 2.2 serves more as an outline for what will be possible down the road, rather than something worth getting excited about in the immediate future.

With that in mind, I'd treat the HDMI Forum's 2.2 specifications release as a PSA to check your current cable specs. It's really easy to accidentally use existing wiring with your new consoles and PCs out of convenience, but that can result in you failing to hit higher refresh rates at 4K and hamper your hardware's performance.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

For example, the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 boasts HDMI 2.0 abilities that allow it to hit 4K 60Hz, whereas the OG handheld used 1.4 specs that limit output to 4K 30fps. Therefore, if you've got a gaming TV setup with cables hidden behind a wall or within trunking, you'll want to make sure you swap out the wire for at least the one in the box.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need something longer, I'd aim for an HDMI 2.1 cable regardless of whether you're using a Switch 2, PS5, or Xbox Series X. In truth, you're more likely to find the newer standard for the same price anyway, and avoiding older wires will futureproof things to avoid next-generation disruption. The result will be cabling that's equipped to hit 4K 120Hz across all your systems, and you won't need a swap until you hit over 8K 60Hz.

Of course, HDMI isn't the be-all and end-all, particularly if you've got a gaming PC setup. Most graphics cards also come armed with DisplayPort output, and you can already hit 8K 120Hz using the latest 2.1 standard. Simply put, there's no real need to wait around for new HDMI cables if you're not using a TV, and chances are you've already got everything you need for higher resolution.

(Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

There will be no doubt enthusiasts out there shouting about the dawn of 16K gaming off the back of this HDMI 2.2 announcement. For what it's worth, I am glad that the industry is striving for higher resolutions and refresh rates, but there's no need to start sweating about 4K being out of fashion yet.

I mean, PC players are very much holding onto 1440p for dear life, and there's a good chance QHD gaming will still be very much alive beyond 2030.

Upgrading your setup? Swing by the best 4K 120Hz TVs and best monitor for PS5 for more screen options. You'll also want to peek at where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 if it's a new handheld you seek.