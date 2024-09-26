Sony sure served up a feast for scalpers, who are already trying to flip the $999 PS5 Pro 30th anniversary bundle for $3,000 or even $5,000

Sony unveiled its stunning PlayStation 30th Anniversary collection last week, but prices for the PS5 Pro bundle remained a mystery until today when it went up for sale - and promptly sold out , much to the delight of online scalpers.

While it was previously revealed that there would be a "highly limited supply" of the special edition consoles, nothing could've prepared hopeful buyers for how quickly the PS5 Pro sold out after official listings for it went live globally. The $999.99 bundle isn't out of stock on all websites, though - fans desperate enough to pay thousands for the retro-themed PlayStation can always look to scalpers' ridiculously priced eBay listings.

Ranging everywhere from $2,500 to $10,000 and even more, the limited edition PlayStation 5 Pro bundle is going for all sorts of mind-boggling numbers right now. While listings upwards of $10,000 are unlikely to draw much attention from serious buyers, fans longing for the 30th Anniversary collection may very well opt to pay an extra $1,500 or so to ensure a swift and secure snag of the shiny PS5 Pro bundle.

You know what. £699 doesn’t seem so bad. pic.twitter.com/uYk20mtbPGSeptember 26, 2024

Scalpers' eye-watering prices are already making rounds on social media, with fans from all over the world noting them. "You know what," reads one such post , with an attached image of the PS5 Pro bundles going for £9,999 on eBay in the United Kingdom. "£699 doesn’t seem so bad." Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse left an amusing comment himself, calling it a "4D chess move."

Not only is the limited edition PS5 Pro bundle difficult to obtain right now, but the standard version of the new console is proving to be just as hard to buy, with waiting times on Sony's official storefront currently over an hour long. That's just to get onto the website, too - actually managing to purchase a PS5 Pro is a whole other hurdle to overcome. I think I'll stick to my PC for now.

PS5 vs PS5 Pro specs compared: how does the next console match up?