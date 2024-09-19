PS5 Pro is getting a gorgeous PS1 gray 30th anniversary edition in a "highly limited supply" of 12,300 units, and there's no way it's going to be less than $1,000

Just in case PS5 Pro fever hasn't hit you hard enough, PlayStation has just announced a set of limited 30th anniversary edition bundles of both the new console and the base PS5. They look gorgeous, but while Sony has not revealed the price, it seems extremely likely the Pro bundle will reach a four-digit price tag.

"The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be sold in highly limited supply," according to the official announcement, and for the Pro bundle that specifically means there'll be 12,300 units produced, in honor of the PS1's December 3, 1994 release date in Japan. Each of those Pro models will be individually numbered, too.

The Pro bundle includes, of course, a PS5 Pro in PS1 gray, alongside PS1-style versions of both the DualSense and DualSense Edge, a DualSense charging station, a USB controller charging cable in the style of a PS1 controller cable, a gray vertical stand, and a few other extras like PlayStation cable ties and a limited edition poster. It does not include a disc drive, but it does include a gray plastic shell for a disc drive so that the standalone white drive won't stick out like a sore thumb when attached.

Again, Sony has not yet announced a price for these bundles. But let's take stock of the MSRP of everything included in this bundle, shall we?

PS5 Pro with DualSense - $700

DualSense Edge - $200

DualSense charging station - $30

Vertical stand - $30

That adds up to $960, and once you factor in the extra disc drive cover, the other smaller accessories, and the 'limited edition' tax, I can't imagine a world where this thing costs a penny less than $999.99. Even that's being conservative. You can also get a PS1-colored PlayStation Portal if you really wanna spend some extra money.

Pre-orders for the Pro bundle, the Portal, and the DualSense Edge, will go live alongside the PS5 Pro pre-orders on September 26 via the PlayStation Direct store (or regional retailers where that store is not available). The regular DualSense will be available from a much wider range of retailers starting that same date. None of this is set to launch until November 21, however, which is well after the PS5 Pro release date of November 7.

If you love the PS1 colors but don't need the absolute top-end experience, there's also going to be a bundle featuring the base PS5. It includes most of the smaller accessories that come with the Pro bundle but ditches the DualSense Edge and charging station, so the price should be a little less eye-watering. Pre-orders for that one go live on October 26.

