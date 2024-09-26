Sony's throwback PS5 Pro bundle sells out just as quickly as fans find out how much it actually costs

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders are going live worldwide today, including a bundle that contains a rather retro-looking PS1-themed PS5 Pro and more. So, what are we looking at regarding price? As revealed through Sony's website - if you're lucky enough to pick one up - the 30th Anniversary bundle for the PS5 Pro costs £959.99 in the UK, €1099,99 in the Eurozone, and $1,649.95 in . . . Australia.

We won't know how much it'll cost in American currency until pre-orders go live across the pond, though the good news is that it should happen sometime today. Still, fans speculate you're looking at anything between $1,100 and $1,200.

If the UK sale has taught us anything, though, it's that you'll want to be swift. Sony previously revealed that the PlayStation manufacturer is only making 12,300 units of the limited edition PS5 Pro console globally. And, wouldn't you know it, they sold out within minutes here in the UK. Dare I say, it'll probably be something similar in the US.

As for the bundle itself, you're getting - if you're lucky to pick one up before it sells out - a limited edition version of the PS5 Pro console, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense wireless controller, charging station, and more. If you're looking for the 30th Anniversary Limited Edition controller on its lonesome, that's $79.99, €79.99, or £69.99.

The standard PS5 Pro, meanwhile, will be released on November 7 and will cost $699.99, £699.99, or €799.99.

Good news, normal PS5 Pro pre-orders and PlayStation 30th Anniversary DualSense controller pre-orders are also going live right now.