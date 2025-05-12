It might be price hike season, but Sony just dopped a new PS Plus PS5 bundle that's actually a bargain

A brand-new PlayStation 5 bundle has appeared on the official Sony online store and select retailers today, packing in the Sony console and 24 months of PS Plus Premium. The best PS5 bundles in the past year have typically come with a digital copy of a hugely popular game, like Astro Bot, but this time, Sony has put the emphasis on a whopping two years' worth of PS Plus instead.



12 months of PS Plus Premium right now is $159.99 on the official US PlayStation Store, and the disc edition launch PS5 has an MSRP of $429.99. However, this latest bundle is available for $579.99 at GameStop, saving you $170 when you factor in the MSRP of the console, and the almost $320 worth of two years of PS Premium. In the UK, this bundle is available for £679.99 at PS Direct, but it packs in the Slim model instead, so you're saving a total of £40 as opposed to buying everything separately.

Better yet, the disc edition Slim model included in the UK version of this set was not caught in the price hike crossfire last month. So if you had any reservations that this bundle wasn't actually worth it, you'll be happy to know that £40 saving would have existed even before Sony confirmed price increases in the UK, as they only concerned digital PS5s for now.

PS5 (Disc Edition) PS Plus Premium 24 Month Subscription Bundle | $579.99 at GameStop

Save $170 - This is the latest PS5 bundle to hit the digital shelves, and packs in £320 worth of 24 months of PlayStation Plus Premium and the launch model PS5, at a saving of £170. In the UK, this bundle includes the Slim model instead, which was saved from the recent wave of price hikes, making this saving even more of a bargain.



Price Check: £679.99 at PS Direct (Slim model)

Sony PlayStation PS Plus bundles aren't new by any means. But the last time I spotted any months' worth of the subscription service bundled in with a Sony console was for the PlayStation 4. So this surprise drop is a sight for sore eyes.



Sure, you could just grab one of the cheapest PS Plus deals and the disc edition PS5 launch or Slim model separately. However, Sony itself only packages up to a year of PS Plus in one go online. So this bundle is one of the few options you have if you want 24 months' worth of online access, new monthly games, cloud storage, exclusive discounts, cloud streaming, and access to the vast game libraries without paying month-to-month.



While PS Plus Premium may not have Xbox Game Pass's Oblivion Remaster and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 as part of their game libraries right now, you can get Ark: Survival Ascended, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and the huge hit Balatro as part of May's monthly PS Plus drops. Plus, if you grab this bundle in the UK, the Slim model PS5 comes with 1TB worth of storage, giving you plenty of space to download this month's games and recent releases from Lost Records, to The Blue Prince, which are all part of the service.

If you're about to grab a PS5 for the first time, picking up one of the best PS5 headsets and the best PS5 controllers can help complete your Sony-gaming setup. Our best SSD for PS5 guide is also full of extra storage options if the 1TB of the Slim isn't enough for your gaming needs.