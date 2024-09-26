PlayStation 30th Anniversary DualSense controller pre-orders are live right now

Recent updates

30th Anniversary controller pre-orders Sony might be taking the first leap in the UK, but this is one of the few accessories that will be available via other retailers today - check these stores to avoid the queue: US: Check Amazon

UK: In stock at Amazon

PlayStation's 30th Anniversary celebrations are already underway, with the full selection (barring the PS5 Slim) seemingly just a good old Sony queue away. The UK side of the retailer opened its queue just after 8am BST, but is also running a waiting room system that means an additional wait to get onto the site.

If you're in the market for a PlayStation 30th Anniversary controller pre-order, I'd actually recommend skipping Sony altogether. The retailer is still stuck on a queue but Amazon currently has the DualSense live and in stock for £69.99.

We're still waiting on US pre-orders, though I'm willing to bet they won't be far behind. Once the States wakes up, I'm expecting to see a range of retailers jumping in on the action. The same can be said for the UK - there seems to be no set time to launch these listings, so stores could be filtering their supplies onto the shelves in waves over the course of the day.

If Sony's pre-orders run out of stock, or you're holding out for a cheaper shipping price, I'd recommend staying in touch. I'll be scouting the web all day for the latest pre-order listings so that you can grab your celebratory DualSense without too much of that restock headache we all remember.

Of course, this isn't the only PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-order available today. You'll find plenty of gadgets heading to the shelves all in full retro stylings over the course of the next 24 hours, as well as full PS5 Pro pre-orders as well.

30th Anniversary DualSense pre-orders in the UK

✅ Amazon | In stock now

Here we go! Amazon has launched its own 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-orders, though things are going to move fast. This is currently the only way to buy the controller outside of Sony's queue.

✅ PS Direct | Queue now live

It looks like PS Direct might have opened proceedings in the UK, with a queue and waiting room system live on the site as of shortly after 8am BST.



❌ Very | Check stock

Very is actually pretty quick off the mark when it comes to pre-orders. This is often the first retailer I see going live with those first waves of stock and it's certainly not to be discounted.



❌ Currys | Check stock

Currys can be a little slow on the uptake but regularly offers extra incentives to its pre-orders, be that in the form of additional subscriptions or free gifts.



❌ Argos | Check stock

Argos is another retailer that can be a little delayed in getting its pre-order stock on the shelves but outlasts others once it's rolling. That's because a lot of this stock is allocated by region, so you'll be checking your post code to see if you're lucky.



❌ Game | Check stock

Game is often one of the very first retailers to bring pre-orders to market (that's what we saw during the original PS5 launch anyway). However, watch out for those high delivery prices.



30th Anniversary DualSense pre-orders in the US

❌ Amazon | Check stock

We're still waiting for official DualSense controller pre-orders to go live at Amazon US, but this being such a large retailer, that wait shouldn't last long. Amazon is a go-to for its speedy shipping and large inventory sizes, so it's well worth staying in touch here.

❌ Walmart | Check stock

Walmart is sometimes a little later to the party but can come in clutch if other retailers are sold out. Be wary of third party marketplace sellers here, though - in these early stages you should only be pre-ordering from Walmart's own stocks.



❌ Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy is usually one of the first retailers out the gate when it comes to pre-orders so I'd recommend keeping a close eye on these shelves over the course of the day, especially if you're a Total member.



❌ GameStop | Check stock

GameStop regularly offers hardware pre-orders in a timely manner, but just be wary of shipping prices here. That said, depending on your location, same day delivery might be available for launch day.



❌ PS Direct | Check stock

Of course, we're all expecting Sony to offer 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-orders, but if you're a member at another site or stock moves quickly it might not be your first port of call.



FAQ

(Image credit: Sony)

What is the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller release date? The special edition DualSense will launch on November 21, alongside the rest of the 30th Anniversary Collection.

How much is the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller? The 30th Anniversary DualSense controller comes in at $79.99 / £69.99, a slight price jump from the $69.99 / £59.99 MSRP of the everyday white gamepad. Still, that sits inline with previous special edition releases.

Can you pre-order the 30th Anniversary DualSense Edge controller? The far more premium 30th Anniversary DualSense Edge controller is also available for pre-order today. The pro-style gamepad will only available via PS Direct and also launches on November 21.

