The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller is available to pre-order, and here's where we recommend you get yours

If you're as excited as we are for the launch of the new Nintendo Switch 2, this June, you may be wondering where to pre-order the Switch 2 Pro Controller. This new pad looks like it'll take what was great about the original Switch's pro pad and boost it into 2025, even giving you two back buttons at the same time. This might be one of the most popular peripherals Nintendo is launching with its new platform though, so be prepared for stock shortages.

US: Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Straight out of the gate, the Switch 2 Pro Controller looks as though it's primed and ready to be one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers. Of course, you can actually use the older Pro Controller with the new handheld if you're on a budget. But the $79.99 / £74.99 Switch 2 Pro Controller brings HD Rumble 2, the new 'C' button for GameChat, an audio jack, and new mappable back buttons to the table.



Any US fans may have a hard time trying to find one, though. Some of the biggest retailers don't even have the controller available, and if they do, there's no pre-order option to be found. In the UK, just like with Nintendo Switch pre-orders, it's a lot easier to pre-order yours in time for its launch on June 5, 2025, as sites like Very, Smyths Toys, TheGameCollection, and even the official Nintendo store itself all have pre-order stock at the ready. If you're eager to have the full spread of Switch 2 accessories come June, we've gathered all the Switch 2 Pro Controller stock we can find below.

The original Switch's pro controller still sits atop our list of favorite gamepads for Nintendo's versatile console. Despite its name, it doesn't actually have a lot of "pro" features to speak of, but it does the basics incredibly well, it plays great across multiple genres, and it still has some of the best battery life of any pad on the shelves. Like any Switch controller though, it has had its stick drift issues, and now we know that the Switch 2's Pro Controller doesn't remedy that with Hall sensor thumbsticks, you may want to look elsewhere is that was a serious burn to you last time around.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-orders in the US

Nintendo Store



Currently, the Switch 2 Pro controller isn't available to pre-order straight from the US Nintendo Store. The official store just states "releases June 5" and has no pre-order option available.

Amazon



The Switch 2 Pro controller hasn't yet made an appearance on US Amazon, but we're keeping a watchful eye out in case that changes.

Walmart



Walmart was pretty quick on the draw to get up its listing for the new Pro Controller. That being said, it's currently out of stock on the Walmart site, but you can sign up to be notified when it comes back in stock.

Best Buy



The Switch 2 Pro Controller is up on Best Buy, but it's still marked as "coming soon" with no sign of pre-orders opening for the new gamepad. If and when that changes, we'll be sure to upgrade this page, but it's worth checking up on this listing regularly on the lead-up to June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-orders in the UK

Nintendo Store | Pre-order now



You need to be logged into your Nintendo account to grab one, but the official Nintendo UK store has more Switch 2 Pro Controllers in stock and available to pre-order right now. I recommend being fast about it, as previous batches sold out fast.

Very | Pre-order now



Very is a UK retailer that often gets overlooked, but right now, it's Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-order stock is still going strong. Plus, they've got the whole range of first-party Switch 2 accessories available too.

Smyths Toys | Pre-order now



Smyths Toys isn't just handy for Nintendo merch, but you can pre-order the Switch 2 Pro controller from the toy store right now.

Amazon



Just like in the US, the Switch 2 Pro Controller hasn't yet made an appearance on UK Amazon, and so for now, you'll need to look at alternative sites to get yours in time for launch.

TheGameCollection | Pre-order now



If you like to save even the smallest amount on your gaming tech you're in luck, as TheGameCollection still has Switch 2 Pro Controller stock available to pre-order for £74.95. That saves you a whole 5p - what a bargain.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller FAQ

When does the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller launch? The official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller launches on June 5, 2025. Just like the rest of the official first-party accessories, the brand-new controller will become available on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Should you buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller? If you intend to spend most of your time playing the Switch 2 in docked mode and don't fancy using the Joy-Con 2 controllers to do so, the Switch 2 Pro Controller is an ideal alternative.



The gamepad comes with all you need to get the most out of your brand-new handheld, including HD Rumble 2, motion controls, amiibo-reading compatibility, a capture button, the new 'c' button to toggle on GameChat, mappable GL/GR Buttons, and an audio jack to hook up a wired gaming headset. Not to mention, its ergonomic shape makes it a more comfortable alternative to the new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which still feature that flat-black as the previous ones.



If that all sounds good to you, then the Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably right up your alley. However, its price might be a deal-breaker for some. At $79.99 / £74.99, it's pricier than the older controller. It's also a lot of cash to spend on a console that comes with controllers from the get-go, and not everyone has the budget to fork out on additional accessories. If you're on a tight budget, you could stick with the Joy-Con 2 controllers and invest in the official Joy-Con 2 charging grip, which is cheaper and transforms them into one gamepad.



Alternatively, there's also the very valid option of sticking with the previous Pro controller, that is, if you have it. You won't be able to use GameChat, benefit from the upgraded HD rumble, or make use of the new audio jacket, but it's still a versitile controller and a valid (and cheaper) option until you want to make the next-generational leap. Even better, you could hold out and wait to see what third-party controllers are confirmed to be compatible with the Switch 2.



Both the new Joy-Con 2 and Switch 2 Pro Controller are missing hall effect sticks, so they could still be subject to some dreaded stick-drift and a ton of neat features found on controllers from brands like 8BitDo. Not to mention, a lot of third-party controllers can be cheaper too, so if you just wait a little longer, you'll have a bigger pool to pick from and even some discounts when big sales events like Black Friday rolls around later this year.

Can you use the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with the Nintendo Switch 2? Yes, you can use the original Switch Pro Controller with the upcoming Switch 2. The official Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 Accessory Compatibility list states that the older pro controller can be paired with the new handheld via Bluetooth, and it can be charged by connecting it to the new Switch 2 dock.



Sticking with the current Pro Controller can save you vital cash, which is great if you're trying to keep costs low as possible with the Switch 2. But it will also mean missing out on some of the new features, including the upgraded HD rumble, the Gamechat 'c' button, and the newly included audio jack.

If you're other consoles are getting jealous, why not pick up one of the best PS5 controllers, the best Xbox Series X controllers, or the best PC controllers and give your gaming setup a gamepad-sized boost.