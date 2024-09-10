The PS5 Pro is launching this November for the low, low price of $700

After months of speculation, it finally happened – the PS5 Pro has been revealed, finally offering the souped-up version of Sony's current-gen console that players have been waiting for.

Up until this point, Sony hadn't so much as uttered a word about a new iteration of the PS5, but thanks to rampant leaks and speculation, it's been assumed that it'd only be a matter of time until it was revealed. We were given our first official details about the upcoming console in today's PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation, which also confirmed that it'll be hitting shelves on November 7.

As you'd expect, the PS5 Pro will be significantly pricier than the regular PS5, too, costing $699.99/£699.99 compared to the usual $499.99 / £479.99 (or $399.99 / £389.99 for the standard version's Digital Edition).

For that extra cash, though, you can expect some significant improvements, including an upgraded GPU that allows for up to 45% faster rendering. Ray tracing has been improved, allowing rays to be cast at double or even triple the speeds of the standard PS5. On top of that, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (or PSSR) is being introduced - an AI-driven upscaling which will be used to provide crisp, clear image quality using machine learning.

Whether you think the PS5 Pro is worth it or not is entirely up to you – it looks like it's set to deliver all of the performance upgrades fans had expected based on previous leaks. So, for those chasing the best possible visuals and frame rates in their games, this model will hopefully be able to offer an even greater experience.

Be sure to check out our PS5 Pro pre-order guide so you can prepare yourself to get your hands on Sony's upcoming console.