I'd catch these Prime Day retro handheld offers before midnight tonight to avoid any regrets

A few of my pals have been itching to grab a retro gaming handheld during Prime Day this year. Some of them have already picked up portables I recommended earlier in the week, but there are a few stragglers who haven't made up their minds yet and could miss out on discounts.

So, it feels only right that I dive back into Prime Day gaming deal waters again in search of solid handheld offers to suit their retro console needs. I still think it's well worth checking out the Anbernic RG28XX if you have fond memories of the GBA Micro, and the Miyoo Mini Plus isn't going to disappoint if you want a proper Game Boy experience.

That said, I do have three more retro handheld recommendations to make before Prime Day 2025 comes to a close. I've tested hundreds of portables over 20 years, so when I say these are sick deals on solid devices, I mean it.

1. Super Pocket

Super Pocket Technos Edition | $56.37 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $8.38 - I've been waiting all year for the Super Pocket to drop at Amazon, and Prime Day has chopped the Technos edition under $50. You'll struggle to get a new Switch 2 game for that price, which is remarkable since this is a full-blown platform that uses cartridges to access the classics. UK: £49.99 £42.99 at Amazon

I've written many a love letter to the Super Pocket at GamesRadar+, and it's wooing me once again by dropping under $50. This extremely affordable handheld is perfect for retro players who can't be bothered messing with emulators, love collecting physical games, and are the kind of person who'd pick up every color of Game Boy for a shelf.

I've tested multiple Super Pocket versions, and I even just wrapped up taking the Neo Geo and Data East models for a spin. I've yet to run into any performance issues, both with the built-in games and when using Blaze's expansive collection of Evercade carts, and that's ridiculously impressive considering its price. Its screen isn't mind-blowing, and the shoulder buttons are a little cramped, but this console is still up there with the best value systems on the market.

2. Anbernic RG34XXSP

Anbernic RG35XXSP | $79.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This homage to the GBA SP normally sits pretty solidly at $80, but it's creeping down in price in line with Prime Day to a new record low. If you miss clamshell graphics and the PS2 representing pique graphical performance, the RG355XXSP will deliver on all fronts. UK: £79.99 at Amazon

The Game Boy Advance SP might just be the most unique-looking handheld from the 2000s, and the Anbernic RG35XXSP pays tribute to the little clamshell that could. Of course, you'll be playing more than GBA games in this flip screen system, as it's got the stuff to emulate plenty of original consoles, including the PS1.

Admittedly, this GBA SP clones comfort zone is a game released before the PSP, as while it can handle Sony's portable library, it's slightly choppy. The d-pad is also just as flat and unsatisfying as Nintendo's original system, but those gripes aside, it's a wonderful handheld homage that's well worth $70.

3. Anbernic RG 556

Anbernic RG556 | $269.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This premium Android handheld is back down to its lowest ever price territory at Amazon, and while paying over $200 for a retro handheld might make you sweat, this portable powerhouse is built to serve up great PS2 emulation and even systems released after. UK: £195.97 at Amazon

I get it - paying over $200 on a handheld specifically for retro gaming sounds bananas. However, the Anbernic RG556 actually offers plenty of bang for buck thanks to its 1080p 5.48-inch AMOLED Screen, Octa-core processor, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and Android capabilities. Those feats make it a mean machine for running old PS2 classics and emulating more demanding systems, and it's a chunk cheaper than the Steam Deck OLED.

The RG556 backs up its higher price tag with lots of premium perks, like Hall effect joysticks, a 6-axis gyroscope, and video output via USB-C. All of that makes it a perfect all-in-one retro gaming handheld that also pulls big performance punches. My only real complaint after hours of testing is that its shell feels a little plasticy, but that's not enough to cramp its overall style.

Handhelds to watch for before Prime Day ends

It's been fun, but Prime Day officially comes to an end at midnight tonight. That means some retro handhelds will jump back up to full price, but some discounts like to linger on for a little longer. So, if you're reading this after July 11, you'll still want to check all my picks just in case they're still discounted.

