The PS5 Pro specs leaked months ago, pointing to faster system memory for the console upgrade

The PS5 Pro is all but confirmed, though a leak from months ago has already given us an idea of what's inside the beefed-up console.

Months before Sony announced today's fancy PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by console architect Mark Cerny, The Verge got its hands on official documents outlining the PS5 Pro's specs which gives us a slightly early window into the upcoming console.

The PS5 Pro's GPU is said to be "about 45 percent faster than standard PlayStation 5," according to documents seen by The Verge, which should help to enable ray traced lighting in more games while keeping framerates stable.

Meanwhile, the CPU is expected to be the same as the standard console, but a new mode supposedly has it running higher. "Trinity [the codename for the PS5 Pro] has a mode that targets 3.85GHz CPU frequency," the document reportedly explains. That's about a 10% upgrade from the regular PS5's 3.5GHz, and the higher mode will only result in "roughly 1 percent lower performance." Sony is also reportedly upping the system memory by 28%, from the PS5's 448GB/s to the PS5 Pro's 576GB/s.

As is already the case for Series X|S, games that take advantage of the new bells and whistles will supposedly have a 'Enhanced for PS5 Pro' tag attached to them, so you know what to look for if you're craving some serious eye candy. I imagine some games from PlayStation's back catalogue - maybe Spider-Man 2 or God of War Ragnarok - will also get an upgrade when the console launches later this year.

We'll find out all the nitty gritty details when Sony's presentation airs at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST today.

For now, check out all of the upcoming PS5 games to see what there is to play on the shiny new console.