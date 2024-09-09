All eyes turn to PS5 Pro as Sony surprise announces an imminent "PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation"

Sony has announced a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation for September 10, and everyone's already certain this will be the final confirmation of the long-rumored PS5 Pro.

"Join us for a streamed presentation hosted by Mark Cerny, Lead Architect of the PS5 console," Sony says in its announcement. "The 9-minute Technical Presentation will focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology."

The broadcast will begin on PlayStation's YouTube channel at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST.

Mark Cerny has been a leader in PlayStation's hardware development division since the design of the PS4, and you may remember him from the hour-long, extremely technical presentation on the PS5 leading up to the console's launch in 2020. With the upcoming presentation being just nine minutes in length, it's likely this one will be a bit more accessible to the layman.

PS5 Pro rumors have been circulating for ages, but Sony itself added fuel to the fire last week by including an image of an unfamiliar PS5 model in the PlayStation brand's 30th anniversary celebrations. That image just so happened to match alleged leaks of the PS5 Pro design. With all that happening in the past few days and Cerny confirmed as host, it seems inevitable that this upcoming presentation will mark the official reveal of the PS5 Pro.

It's worth noting that PS4 Pro launched in 2016, three years after the original PS4. If PS5 Pro launches this year, it'll be four years - somehow - from the current-gen platform's original launch. Whether it offers a genuinely meaningful upgrade over the original PS5 remains to be seen.

