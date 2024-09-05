PS5 Pro design seemingly sneaks its way onto PlayStation website as Sony celebrates 30 years and teases "announcements in the near future"

It sure looks like Sony just revealed the PS5 Pro design on its official website, and it closely resembles what we saw in a recent leak.

Whether intentional or not, the PlayStation Blog celebrating the brand's upcoming 30th anniversary features a banner which, if you zoom in closely, includes a rendering of what appears to be a new PS5 design with three prominent angled slits running horizontally across its face. This closely matches an allegedly leaked sketch from reliable PlayStation leaker billbil-kun.

For reference, this top image is the design Sony itself published on its official website, and below that is the alleged leaked design.

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Dealabs Magazine)

Of course, Sony has yet to even confirm that a PS5 Pro is on the way, but billbil-kun said to expect an announcement sometime in the first half of September, which would suggest we'll hear about it in a matter of days.

In the same Sony blog that seems to confirm the alleged design leak, Sony marketing exec Isabelle Tomatis revealed some of the events and releases happening to mark PlayStation's big 3-0, including a free online multiplayer weekend the weekend of September 21, the release of various digital soundtracks, and a series of esports tournaments. However, she also said those comparatively mild reveals "are just a taste of what’s to come" and advised players to "be on the lookout for more announcements in the near future." Whether that's related to a potential PS5 Pro announcement or not remains to be seen.

As the PS5 is now somehow almost four years old, a mid-gen refresh right about now wouldn't be at all uncommon, and in fact Sony's gaming rival Microsoft also recently surprise-announced three new Xbox consoles coming in October, although those don't come with any upgraded specs aside from additional storage.

