Where to pre-order the all-new Xbox Series X|S consoles

Microsoft has announced a surprise set of new Xbox Series X and S pre-orders today, following teases earlier in the year. There are several new devices landing on the shelves today, and retailers are moving fast. We've done the rounds, and found the best stores for you and your region.

You have three new Xbox variants to pick from. First up is the Special Edition Xbox Series X, which comes in Galaxy Black and sports a 2TB SSD. This is the new flagship - with the extra storage space, you won't need to spend extra on some of the best Xbox Series X accessories. We also finally have the all-digital Xbox Series X, which comes in Robot White and has a 1TB SSD inside it. Lastly, there's the more affordable Series S 1TB, also in Robot White.

All three of these consoles will launch on October 15, although some regions that (rather annoyingly) haven't been specified will receive theirs on October 29. As for price, we now know that the 2TB Series X will set you back $599.99 / 549.99. The all-digital Series X will cost $449.99 / £429.99, and the new White edition of the 1TB Series S will weigh in at a familiar $349.99 / £299.99.

It should be said that these new Xbox options aren't the Xbox Series X refresh that we saw unconfirmed details about in the FTC leak last year. We still haven't heard any news about that, and these are simply more options in the existing Xbox Series X and S lineup.

So with those important details out the way, let's get shopping, as we tell you where to pre-order the all-new Xbox Series X and S consoles.

New Xbox Series X|S pre-orders in the US

Xbox Official Store ✅ Special Edition Xbox Series X | $599.99

✅ All-digital Xbox Series X | $499.99

✅ Xbox Series S 1TB (Robot White) | $349.99 The official Xbox Store seems to be totally secure in its stock right now, so going straight to the source is probably your best bet if all else fails. It's also easy to see which version of which console you're purchasing, and lets you see the differences between the different versions.

Best Buy ✅ Special Edition Xbox Series X | $599.99

✅ All-digital Xbox Series X | $499.99

✅ Xbox Series S 1TB (Robot White) | $349.99 Best Buy is set for launch, and at the moment, has pre-order pages for each of the new Xbox Series X and S models. There is a "high-demand" warning on the Special Edition Series X however, so that could signal that stock is disappearing quickly.



Amazon ❌ Special Edition Xbox Series X | Check Stock

❌ All-digital Xbox Series X | Check Stock

❌ Xbox Series S 1TB (Robot White) | Check Stock I'm not seeing any pre-order pages for the new Xbox Series consoles at Amazon right now. This isn't that uncommon with pre-order scenarios. Since this retailer usually takes such a large stock pool, they can sometimes be late to the party, and then have a larger supply when other retailers run out.

❌ Walmart | Check Stock Walmart isn't showing the goods either, but the check stock link above will take you to their Xbox console filtered page, where you'll see the listings that are available in your region.



New Xbox Series X|S pre-orders in the UK

Xbox Official Store ✅ Special Edition Xbox Series X | £549.99

✅ All-digital Xbox Series X | £429.99

✅ Xbox Series S 1TB (Robot White) | £299.99 Going straight to the source is probably the easiest way to distinguish between the new Xbox models, and find stock for the one you want. All three of the new versions seem available for pre-order right now, and the 2TB Series X currently says it's a Microsoft Store exclusive, so you may not be able to find stock anywhere else.

Amazon ❌ Special Edition Xbox Series X | Check Stock

❌ All-digital Xbox Series X | Check Stock

❌ Xbox Series S 1TB (Robot White) | Check Stock Just like in the US, Amazon doesn't seem to have any listings for the new Xbox consoles. over the next few days though, we might see stock surge here when others start to flag.

Very ❌ Special Edition Xbox Series X | £549.99

❌ All-digital Xbox Series X | £429.99

❌ Xbox Series S 1TB (Robot White) | £299.99 Very is usually our go-to UK retailer for underrated pre-order stock. Like everywhere else though, this announcement from Microsoft seems to have taken the retailer by surprise. I'm not seeing any new, exciting stock listings, but there are plenty of Bank Holiday deals on existing Xbox hardware.

❌ GAME | Check Stock GAME is another retailer you should check over the coming days if there isn't stock anywhere else. Despite its stores disappearing to the back corners of Sports Direct, this is still one of the biggest gaming retailers in the UK, so it'd be odd if they didn't list some stock when it becomes available.



Should you buy the new Xbox Series X|S?

Where can you find new Xbox Series X|S pre-orders? Pre-orders seem to be limited to a few suppliers right now, including the official Xbox store, and Best Buy in the US. In the UK, retailers are even more limited. As the days go on, we expect more stock to emerge from the likes of Amazon and Walmart in the US, and Very, Argos, and Currys in the UK.

Will a new Xbox come out in 2024? We now have confirmation that three new models of the existing Xbox Series X and S are launching in October of 2024. You can currently pre-order the new Xbox Series X and S, ready for their launch on October 15 (in select regions). These new variants are just new options of the existing hardware though, they don't have beefier components than we've already seen before.

Should you buy an Xbox Series S or X? It used to be a lot easier to determine who should by an Xbox Series X versus who should stick to the S. We now have a digital-only version of the Series X, which is the more powerful console, as well as 1TB variants of the Series S, which captured a more casual buyer in years gone by. Now, there are three different versions of the Series S, and three different versions of the Series X, making both appealing to a wider range of gamers.

