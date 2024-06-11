How to get Destiny 2 Memory Vestiges of Light and Darkness

Getting Destiny 2 Memory Vestiges will help you get five more Prismatic Fragments, but both Light and Darkness types are obtained from different sources. Thankfully, the Alone in the Dark quest, is a really good way to get both, but completing various activities in the Pale Heart as you play Destiny 2 The Final Shape will also help. If you want to know how these Memory Vestiges work, here's what you need to know about getting and using them.

Where to get Memory Vestiges in Destiny 2

Memory Vestiges, both Light and Darkness flavors, work in the same way, but you get them from different sources in Destiny 2:

Memory Vestige: Light – Gathered by killing glowing enemies in Cysts. Once you get five of them, they'll automatically combine into a Memory: Refraction/Blooming/Seclusion of Light.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Memory Vestige: Darkness – Found in Darkness-corrupted chests across the Pale Heart. These chests are unlocked by completing a simple objective within 90 seconds, such as following a trail of light beacons, destroying red blights with grenades, cleaning dark sludge, and shooting a giant tumbleweed over to a bowl. Collecting five of these automatically fuses them into a Memory: Divisive/Impassive Darkness.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Both types can be easily gathered by completing the Destiny 2 Alone in the Dark quest, which you can replay infinitely to get rewards. The quest involves the Overthrow public event, which is a good opportunity to find corrupted chests for Memory Vestiges: Darkness, and then you can get Memory Vestiges: Light during the Cyst.

(Image credit: Bungie)

As mentioned, collecting five of the same type of Vestige causes them to automatically combine into a completed Memory that's related to a particular region in the Pale Heart. This reveals a search area in that region that leads to a chest containing one Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragment – check out this guide to see where exactly all the chests are.

Unfortunately, as far as I can tell, repeating Memories provides no other rewards. Furthermore, you can have only one Light Memory and one Darkness Memory in your inventory at once, otherwise your Vestiges won't combine.



