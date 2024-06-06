Who is Micah-10 in Destiny 2?

Micah-10 appearing in Destiny 2 at the end of The Final Shape may come as a surprise to some but also a mystery to others. Making her proper debut in The Final Shape, Micah-10 is a character that has existed in the lore of Destiny 2 for many years, with quite a substantial series dedicated to her in the Beyond Light expansion. However, if you're not a lore nerd, you've probably never heard of her. Here's what you need to know about Micah-10 in Destiny 2 to help you understand why she's even here to help in the Pale Heart.



Obviously, there are some spoilers for The Final Shape campaign below, but if you're here, it's probably because you've beaten the campaign already.

Destiny 2 Micah-10 explained

Micah-10 is an Exo Hunter known for looking after unpaired Ghosts across the Sol System, helping them find their Guardians and their purpose. In Destiny 2 The Final Shape, she comes through the Traveler portal after the Iconoclasm mission with Mara Sov and the rest of the coalition forces. In the endgame quests for The Final Shape, you must help her recover lost Ghosts that journeyed to the Pale Heart to help the Traveler but fell to the Witness's corrupting Darkness.

However, if you played the Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion, collected the penguin plushies, and read the associated letters to the Traveler, you've probably already heard of Micah-10. Originally, Micah Abram was a human child who moved to Europa with her two fathers, both of whom worked for Clovis Bray at the Eventide Braytech facility – the birthplace of the Exos.

In her letters to the Traveler, Micah details a recurring dream where she is an Exo standing in the middle of a frozen lake with a dark sky save for what turns out to the Traveler shining above and it even speaks to her. The dreams eventually stop, and she leaves for Mars with one of her fathers. At some point after, she is converted into an Exo and then dies. Later, but still a long time before the start of even Destiny 1, she was resurrected as a Guardian.

Her escapades as a Ghost-gathering Guardian took her all over Earth. She and four other Guardians defended a village called Coyote in the Old Russia Cosmodrome from Fallen raiders. One of the villagers killed in the fight, Shinobu, was resurrected as a Guardian too, and the group became the Six Coyotes, who scouted the entire Cosmodrome for other Guardian patrols.



