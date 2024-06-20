How to get the Destiny 2 Khvostov Exotic weapon

The Destiny 2 Khvostov Exotic Auto Rifle is the ultimate form of almost every Guardian's first ever weapon but getting it is a lengthy process that'll take you all over the Pale Heart. You've essentially got to find 32 collectibles around the Destiny 2 The Final Shape destination, using some to form a key code that gets you the Legendary version of the gun and others to form a Mote of Primordial Light that lets you open a golden chest. It's a little complicated, so here's the entire process for getting the Exotic Khvostov in Destiny 2 laid out for you.

How to unlock the Exotic Khvostov in Destiny 2

Getting the Khvostov in Destiny 2 is a real collect-athon, requiring you to gather the following items from numerous sources, which then combine into their own unique key items:

15 Destiny 2 Lost Encryption Bits : 9 from the Pale Heart Region Chests and 6 from secret junk piles in Cysts. These automatically combine into a Lost Encryption Code.

9 from the Pale Heart Region Chests and 6 from secret junk piles in Cysts. These automatically combine into a 17 Motes of Light: 9 from defeating all Overthrow Level 4 bosses across the Landing, Blooming, and Impasse, and 8 from collecting all Destiny 2 Visions of the Traveller. These automatically combine into a Mote of Primordial Light.

You can get most of these items quite easily while completing the Destiny 2 Alone in the Dark quest several times, as it'll get you to play Overthrow and Cysts. Note that when defeating the nine Overthrow Level 4 bosses, the Mote of Light they provide is a physical loot drop from the boss itself which you can miss, so make sure you grab the little, purple tetrahedron item. Annoyingly, I found the Blooming Taken Servitor boss, Koftiks, very unreliably drops a Mote of Light, so you may need to kill it several times before you get lucky.

Once you've got all those items and they've combines themselves into their respective keys, here's what you do to get both the Legendary and Exotic version of the Khvostov:

Open the Lost Encryption Code chest in the Cosmodrome wall to get the Legendary Khvostov. You can easily reach the chest by fast-travelling to the Impasse, then running back through the wall towards the Divide. This will remove the Lost Encryption Code from your inventory.

Place all eight Visions of the Traveler on the podiums in the Lost City Tower. This spawns a small gold chest in the pond behind the podiums.

Unlock the gold chest to get the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X. You must have the Mote of Primordial Light in your inventory, and you must have unlocked the Legendary Khvostov to open this chest.

And that's it! You've now got the Exotic version of Destiny's first gun, complete with powerful ricocheting bullets that are even better when you collect Orbs of Power. It's not going to obliterate a big boss but it's superb for clearing out mobs of weaker enemies with ease thanks to all those bouncing bullets. Remember, you still have the Legendary version of the weapon too, which feels similar and has a good selection of perks to choose from.



