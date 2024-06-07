How to complete the Destiny 2 Alone in the Dark quest and find Ghosts

The Destiny 2 Alone in the Dark quest tasks you with helping Micah-10 recover and heal lost Ghosts in the Pale Heart, offering some nice rewards in the process. You can repeat this Destiny 2 quest as many times as you want, with different variants sending you all over the Pale Heart in search of Ghosts and into special Cyst challenges. Here's what you need to know about the Alone in the Dark quest in Destiny 2 and where you can find all the lost Ghosts.

Destiny 2 Alone in the Dark quest steps explained

Alone in the Dark is a reasonably short quest that has you finding and healing lost Ghosts as part of the Destiny 2 The Final Shape endgame. That means you won't unlock this quest until you've completed The Final Shape campaign, ending with the Destiny 2 Iconoclasm mission, and must also complete the Convalescence: Rootbound, Underbrush, and Greenery quests from Micah-10.

Here are all the quest steps for the Alone in the Dark quest:

Find the Ghost within the search area. Open the Pale Heart map and you'll see a circle near one of the three Pale Heart Lost Sectors. Head inside until you get the "Objective Near" effect and look around for a Ghost lying somewhere. All Ghost locations are below. Open Overthrow chests in the location of the Lost Sector you found the Ghost in – either the Landing, Blooming, or Impasse. Just run through Overthrow and open the challenge chests until you get the next quest step. Four or five chests should do it. "Invert" the Cyst. This just means you need to swap the Cyst variant by following the button prompt at the perched Light eagle. Note that you will not have to do this quest step for your first three runs of Alone in the Dark. Complete a Cyst activity. Follow the Light eagle to the entrance to the Cyst, which is barred by Hive runes. Find and shoot the correct runes nearby to unseal the way into the Cyst, then heal the wounded Ghost at the end. I've briefly explained how the Cysts work further down too. Return to the Arbor of Light in the Lost City Tower. Interact with the Fissure of Light to free the Ghost you helped. Get your rewards from Micah-10.

Alone in the Dark is a repeatable quest too, so you can pick it up again as soon as you've completed it to get more rewards and rescue more Ghosts. The steps above apply every time you attempt the quest, though obviously the lost Ghost's location may differ and so will the required Cyst. You need to complete Alone in the Dark at least five times in total to unlock all the Cyst activity variants too.

Repeating the mission is a good way to increase your Ghost reputation rank and unlock the Pale Heart weapons for crafting. Each completion offers a choice of three Pale Heart weapons – the Bold Endings Hand Cannon, Axial Lacuna Fusion Rifle, and False Idols Sword. The first few times you complete it, you'll get just one of these weapons, but it will also have Deepsight. Subsequent completions will give you a choice between the three weapons with only a chance for them to have Deepsight. You'll also be able to get Memory Vestiges while completing the Cyst as part of the quest, but you can complete Cysts outside of the quests too.

Destiny 2 Alone in the Dark Ghost locations

Here are all the possible locations for lost Ghosts in Alone in the Dark quests in Destiny 2:

Forgotten Deep Lost Sector 1: In a puddle next to a tree in the large room with the statue.

Forgotten Deep Lost Sector 2: Next to the massive tree straight ahead of you when you enter the boss room.

Blooming Deep Lost Sector 1: Next to a tree after jumping down to a ledge.

Blooming Deep Lost Sector 2: On top of a tree branch just before reaching the boss room.

Broken Deep Lost Sector 1: Between two machines on the left after dropping out of a vent.

Broken Deep Lost Sector 2: On top of a walkway in the icy corridor just before the boss room.

Destiny 2 Cysts

One of the many challenges and activities in the Pale Heart are the Cysts, which are mini challenges in secret areas. For each one, you need to either navigate to the final boss and defeat it, or figure out a particular mechanic that is integral to defeating a boss. Once the boss is dead, heal the Ghost and you'll be done. The six Cysts are:

Sword Dance (Landing): Use Hive swords to get through the challenge and defeat enemies.

(Landing): Use Hive swords to get through the challenge and defeat enemies. Searing Light (Blooming): Shoot crystals to stop the fire totem incinerating you and defeat the Knight boss.

(Blooming): Shoot crystals to stop the fire totem incinerating you and defeat the Knight boss. Aerial Ace (Impasse): Destroy all the Taken blights and bosses, but the floor and ceiling are lava.

(Impasse): Destroy all the Taken blights and bosses, but the floor and ceiling are lava. Moth-Infested Cavern (Landing): Defeat the bosses in the caverns but watch out for lots of exploding moths.

(Landing): Defeat the bosses in the caverns but watch out for lots of exploding moths. Slayer Trial (Blooming): Kill the Ogre by first throwing elemental orbs at its shield dropped by Hive Lightbearers.

(Blooming): Kill the Ogre by first throwing elemental orbs at its shield dropped by Hive Lightbearers. Smothering Darkness (Impasse): Destroy all the Taken blights and bosses, but you can't sprint or use your jump ability.

