Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid release time and when you can play

The Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid is the one for all the marbles, as Guardian fireteams will delve deep into the Witness's base in the Pale Heart to beat it once and for all, preventing the Final Shape. It will no doubt be one of the greatest challenges ever in Destiny 2, so god-slaying Guardians need to come prepared at the right power level and with the right builds and gear on June 7. Here's everything you need to know about the Salvation's Edge Raid in Destiny 2, including when it launches.

When does the Salvation's Edge Raid launch in Destiny 2?

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid launches at 5pm UTC on Friday, June 7 (10am PST, 1pm EST, 6pm BST, 7pm CEST). That coincides with the daily reset time for Destiny 2, so once the refresh has happened, you should find the Raid activity node on the Pale Heart map screen.

The recommended power level for the Raid is 1965, so you should ideally be at or above that power level if you want to have the least challenging time possible. Additionally, the fireteam leader must have completed both the Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign and the Wild Card Exotic mission to launch the Salvation's Edge Raid. While all players in the Raid fireteam do not have to have completed the campaign or Wild Card, Bungie still recommends playing them both for the best story experience.

Remember, for the first 48 hours that Salvation's Edge is available (so until 5pm UTC on June 9), Contest Mode will be active which makes the raid significantly more challenging that usual. If you want an easier time, it will be better to wait until this modifier is removed to give Salvation's Edge a go.

We already know that we'll be facing the Witness in Salvation's Edge for one last battle to prevent the Final Shape once and for all, but it's a mystery beyond that. Bungie has revealed that a story mission will be unlocked after the raid has been completed for the first time. We also know that a new activity to unlock the Destiny 2 Exotic Prismatic Class item will become available with the Destiny 2 weekly reset, and that Echoes – Act 1 will officially begin.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.