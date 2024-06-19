Where to find all Destiny 2 Traveler collectibles

Gathering all the Destiny 2 Traveler collectibles is essential to unlocking the Exotic Khvostov weapon, but they're hidden throughout the Pale Heart. That means finding all eight Visions of the Traveler isn't the easiest job in Destiny 2 but it's definitely worth doing. You can find clues pointing you towards the locations of all eight of these collectibles at the Lost City Tower, but I've explained exactly where you can find all of them here.

All Destiny 2 Traveler collectible locations

(Image credit: Bungie)

There are eight Traveler collectibles, known as Visions of the Traveler, to be found while patrolling the Pale Heart, so you can't miss any during campaign missions unlike the secret Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragments. You must also place each Vision of the Traveler on a podium in the old Speaker's area of the Lost City Tower – that's the south of the Tower on the Pale Heart map where you first meet Cayde in the Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Each time you collect a Vision of the Traveler, you'll get a Pale Heart Engram, Glimmer, 150 Ghost Reputation, and most importantly, one Mote of Light. Getting the eight Motes from these collectibles is essential to unlocking the Destiny 2 Khvostov Exotic Auto Rifle. You'll also hear a Micah-10 on comms interpreting the vision you just uncovered. Here's where you need to look for them:

Destiny 2 Vision of the Traveler, The Lost City

(Image credit: Bungie)

In the main hub area of the Lost City, just outside the Arbor of Light area of the Tower, head to the northwest area by jumping across the orange platforms. Go all the way to the far end of this area to the waterfalls and you'll see the Traveler collectible hovering in a pool.

Destiny 2 Vision of the Traveler, Landing

(Image credit: Bungie)

Fast travel to the Landing, then immediately follow the rock wall all the way left to find a waterfall and you'll see the collectible next to it, though it's partially obscured by a bush.

Destiny 2 Vision of the Traveler, Refraction

(Image credit: Bungie)

From the circular room where you unlock the Destiny 2 Facet of Justice from, head out and across to the other side of the cliff in this area. Next, look directly under that room and you'll spot a cave with a waterfall coming out. Jump over to that cave and you can collect the Vision of the Traveler within.

Destiny 2 Vision of the Traveler, Blooming

(Image credit: Bungie)

Head over to the massive entrance for the cave path that leads to the Seclusion and look at the tall, gnarled tree on the right. You'll be able to see the Traveler orb at the end of a branch.

Destiny 2 Vision of the Traveler, Seclusion

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Seclusion Vision of the Traveler is a bit tricky because it's actually in the Searing Light Cyst, so make sure you activate that Cyst variant before moving on from the Blooming. Now, head to the Seclusion and go through the waterfall on top of the hill to reach the Hive rune barrier.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Shoot the Hive runes to get through, then follow the path and just before you reach the room with the Solar totem, hook a right and jump up into the hole.

Destiny 2 Vision of the Traveler, Divide

(Image credit: Bungie)

Head to the mountaintop entrance of the Cosmodrome wall and look behind the dish on top of the left side of the structure. While you're in the area, be sure to grab the nearby Facet of Honor Prismatic Fragment, then unlock the Destiny 2 Facet of Command in the wall.

Destiny 2 Vision of the Traveler, Impasse

(Image credit: Bungie)

Head to the pale gray Darkness structure in the northeast corner of the Impasse. You'll spot the Vision of the Traveler on top of a column flanked by two taller spires.

Destiny 2 Vision of the Traveler, Transgression

(Image credit: Bungie)

Keep heading through the Transgression, passing through a few sandstorm sections, until you reach an area with a bright, white light, and a mix of black pillars and twisted trees – it's quite deep in as the map above shows.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Keeping an eye on the left side of the path, you'll eventually see a tree with a faint, red light next to it. The final Vision of the Traveler is behind this tree.

If you haven’t already, place all your Visions of the Traveler on the podiums in the Lost City to reveal a gold chest. If you've got all the other Motes of Light, all the Destiny 2 Lost Encryption Bits, and have the Legendary Khvostov, you'll be able to open the chest to get the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X!



