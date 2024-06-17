How to get the Destiny 2 Facet of Command Fragment

Getting the Destiny 2 Facet of Command Fragment is a bit of an ordeal compared to the others, requiring you to find and destroy piles of ice and then dunk some elemental charges to power up generators. The main problems with this Destiny 2 puzzle are that the ice piles can only be destroyed with a secret Scorch Cannon, and that the elemental charges must be deposited in one of a few possible ways to activate both generators. To help you get the Facet of Command as quickly and easily as possible in Destiny 2, I've laid out all the steps below, including where to find each of the ice piles.

Destiny 2 Facet of Command location

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Prismatic chest holding the Facet of Command Fragment can be found in the Cosmodrome wall section of the Divide, specifically where there is a wall made of square panels and there are lots of containers strewn about.

To get there quickly, travel to the Impasse landing zone and then head back through the Cosmodrome wall. While running along with path, you'll come across the Lost Encryption Code chest which you need to get Khvostov. Keep running through the wall as though you're doing the Ascent mission in Destiny 2 The Final Shape but backwards, and you'll eventually reach the correct area. The chest for this Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragment will be behind a girder on the right near the far walkway, though you still need the Divided Prismatic Key to unlock it.

How to get the Divided Prismatic Key in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

To get the key for the Facet of Command, you need to power up to two secret generators using elemental charges, but you get these charges from those ice piles, and you can't destroy them without a Scorch Cannon. Here's what to do:

Start by jumping through the larger gap in the square panel wall mentioned earlier to reach a secret room and you should spot a Fallen console that you can activate to transmat a Scorch Cannon. Fire the Scorch Cannon at the ice piles surrounding two Fallen generators in the same secret room so that you can deposit charges into them. Now you need to go around the Cosmodrome wall interior looking for seven ice piles to destroy to reveal the necessary elemental charges. I've listed all their locations further down!

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you've destroyed the ice piles, you need to plug the elemental charges they dropped into the generators. Because each generator has 10 power segments to fill and the Arc, Solar, and Void charges provide differing amounts of power, you need to plug them in a specific way: plug two Void Charges and one Arc Charge into one generator and then two Solar Charges and two Arc Charges into the other. If done correctly, you'll see the message, "you will drown in the deep". Fight the Dread, including a Subjugator of Control Omen boss. The boss drops the Divided Prismatic Key, so pick it up and unlock the chest to finally get the Facet of Control.

Destiny 2 Facet of Control ice pile locations

There are seven ice piles found throughout the Cosmodrome wall area of the Divide that you need to destroy using the Scorch Cannon to reveal either a Solar, Arc, or Void Charge. Here's where to find them:

In the same room as the Scorch Cannon.

(Image credit: Bungie)

In the middle of the area where the Prismatic chest is.

(Image credit: Bungie)

From the room you started in, head down the walkway on the left, then jump over to the platforms on your right. Go to the far end of these platforms and you'll spot an ice pile on an upper gantry to the right.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Go back to the walkway and carry on going down the corridor. Eventually you'll reach an ice pile on the left.

(Image credit: Bungie)

From the area where the chest is, go down the opposite corridor towards the Impasse and you'll quickly find an ice pile under the hanging jumpship.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Carry on down the corridor until you reach the large room where you fought the Taken Hydra boss in the Ascent mission and head in the smaller room on the left. There's an ice pile in there.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Continue through the Divide and you'll find another ice pile just before the Lost Encryption Code chest.

(Image credit: Bungie)

