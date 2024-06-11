How to get all Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragments

Getting all the Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragments will provide you with plenty of build options for your fused Light and Dark powers. While you start with a small selection of Fragments, you've got to search far and wide in the Pale Heart for the rest of them, completing puzzles, gathering specific items, or looking off the beaten path in Destiny 2 missions. Below, I've explained how you get every single Prismatic Fragment in Destiny 2 for all your characters.

Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragment locations

There are 15 Prismatic Fragments to unlock in Destiny 2. With the six you start with (Facets of Courage, Dawn, Hope, Protection, Purpose, and Ruin), that's 21 in total. Most of the unlockable Fragments can be found while patrolling the main destination for Destiny 2 The Final Shape, The Pale Heart. Additionally, Fragments you unlock are available on all your other characters, so you don't have to find the reward chest multiple times.

I'd say it's best to focus on finding Fragments after you've completed the campaign, but you should keep an eye out for the five Fragments you can pick up across the last few missions. The first five Prismatic Fragments listed below are found in the campaign, the next five are found while patrolling the Pale Heart (they're a lot more complicated to get so most have their own guides linked), and the final five can only be found by collecting Destiny 2 Memory Vestiges of Light and Darkness.

Destiny 2 Facet of Bravery

During the Ascent mission, the main path will lead you to the front fuselage section of a massive plane. Instead of walking through, go right and jump down to another section of the fuselage just off the cliff. The Prismatic chest is inside this cliff fuselage section.

Destiny 2 Facet of Blessing

Reward found after opening the door to the Lower Temple during the Dissent mission. Impossible to miss.

Destiny 2 Facet of Devotion

This Prismatic reward chest is found during the escape section after defeating the Pillar of Devotion Scorn boss. As you start running along the makeshift walkways that disintegrate, stick with the middle path all the way to the end and you'll run into the chest tucked in a corner.

Destiny 2 Facet of Balance

Reward found after defeating the Tormentor boss at the beginning of the Iconoclasm mission. Also impossible to miss.

Destiny 2 Facet of Sacrifice

After climbing the Sacrarium towards the end of the Destiny 2 Iconoclasm mission, you'll walk into a room with a large sculpture of a Cabal War Beast fused with a Fallen captain. Head into the smaller room to the left, then look up to spot a tiny ledge above a white light on one of the walls. Jump up to the ledge and crouch through the crawlspace. Eventually, you'll reach the Prismatic reward chest containing the Facet of Sacrifice.

Destiny 2 Facet of Grace

You can find the chest containing the Destiny 2 Facet of Grace in the first area of the Lost City region. All you have to do is kill three squads of Dread and a Tormentor boss, but finding all the enemies isn't quite so straightforward since they're spread out a lot. Make sure you check out the linked guide.

Destiny 2 Facet of Mending

For this Prismatic Chest, you've first got to find four Lost Ghosts hanging throughout the Lost City Outskirts. They're quite well hidden, so I've made a separate guide for getting the Destiny 2 Facet of Mending Prismatic Fragment to clearly explain the Ghost-hunting process.

Destiny 2 Facet of Justice

For the Destiny 2 Facet of Justice Fragment, you need to solve an unusual puzzle involving Hive symbols and placing Solar crystals. It's not helped by the fact that it's also a pain to solve solo since you almost need to be in two places at once, so this separate guide offers a clear explanation for the solution.

Destiny 2 Facet of Command

Getting the Destiny 2 Facet of Command Fragment is another complicated endeavour, requiring you to go all through the ice caves in the Divide in search of ice piles and depositing elemental charges.

Destiny 2 Facet of Defiance

The Facet of Defiance Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragment is the least complicated of this bunch. It's found in a cave in the second open area of the Transgression region. Head through the region bearing left and you should spot a cave with a gnarled tree and a glowing magenta rock in front of it. To enter and survive in the cave, you need the Shielded From Darkness buff gained by shooting Darkness orbs, so make sure you keep your buff topped up. Here's what you need to do in the cave to get the Fragment:

Head inside the cave and go all the way to the end. You'll find the Prismatic chest and a Darkness splinter that you can activate by following the button prompt.

You'll find the Prismatic chest and a Darkness splinter that you can activate by following the button prompt. Activate the splinter. This causes several Dread Husks to spawn with impenetrable shields.

This causes several Dread Husks to spawn with impenetrable shields. Find and destroy three Eyes of Suffering around the cave to remove the Husks' shields then kill the Husks . More shielded Husks will spawn.

. More shielded Husks will spawn. Find and destroy four Eyes of Suffering, then kill the Husks . A final wave of shielded Husks will spawn after.

. A final wave of shielded Husks will spawn after. Find and destroy six Eyes of Suffering, then kill all the Husks.

Activate the splinter again, then kill all the Dread enemies that spawn, including the Tormentor boss to get the Transgressive Prismatic key, which you can use to open the chest.

Destiny 2 Facet of Awakening

Get a Memory: Refractions of Light and find the Prismatic chest in the Refraction region. The chest is on top of a twisted tree branch high up in the open area of the Refraction beyond where you got the Facet of Justice from.

Destiny 2 Facet of Dominance

Get the Facet of Dominance by creating a Memory: Seclusions of Light and find the Prismatic chest in the Seclusion region. Go over to the massive rock formation on top of the hill with a waterfall next to it. Climb the rocks and you should spot the chest to the right of the waterfall.

Destiny 2 Facet of Generosity

The Facet of Generosity can be found in the Blooming when you've got the Memory: Blooming of Light. Jump up to the massive tree of silver wings in the middle of the region, then walk around to its southwest side. You'll find the Prismatic chest poking out the roots.

Destiny 2 Facet of Honor

With the Memory: Divisive Darkness, you can find the Facet of Honor Prismatic Fragment in the Divide. Backtrack through the cosmodrome wall and ice caves via the Impasse and stop when you first get outside onto the mountaintop. Jump to the upper area on your left then look down the mountain and you should see the Prismatic chest on top of a wall section.

Destiny 2 Facet of Solitude

Acquire a Memory: Impassive Darkness and you can discover the Prismatic chest in the Impasse region. Head right to the edge of the northeast corner of the area and look down. You'll see the chest on a tiny ledge that you can drop down to.



