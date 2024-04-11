All the new Helldivers 2 Ship Modules and what they do

New Helldivers 2 Ship Modules have been added to the game, adding even more power to existing Stratagems to aid in the escalating war effort. These new Ship Modules vary a lot in terms of what they do, with some offering boosts to many Stratagems, while others offer much more targeted but substantial improvements. One thing they do all have in common is that they're extremely expensive and will take most Helldivers 2 players a long time to reach. Below, I've detailed all the new Ship Modules in Helldivers 2, including what they do and how to get them.

How to get Helldivers 2 Ship Modules

Ship Modules can be found in the Ship Management console on your Destroyer, and all cost increasing amounts of Helldivers 2 Samples to unlock. Level 1 Ship Modules (the first ones available in each of the six Ship Module categories) have no pre-requisites or level requirements attached to them, so you only need the listed Samples to get them.

However, to be able to buy each Ship Module of Level 2 and above, you need the Ship Module of the previous level already unlocked, then you need to pay the associated Sample cost as well. For example, you can't buy the Hand Carts module (Level 3) with your Samples, unless you've already bought Donation Access License (Level 1) and Streamlined Request Process (Level 2). That means unlocking all Ship Modules, especially the best ones, is very time-consuming and expensive in terms of Samples as you can't skip any to unlock the ones you want.

All new Helldivers 2 Ship Modules

There are six new Helldivers 2 Ship Modules, one Level 4 module for each of the six categories. Below, I've listed them all, along with their cost and what they do:

Superior Packing Technology – Patriotic Administration Center: 150 Common, 150 Rare, 15 Super Rare, 20,000 Req. Slips Resupply boxes fully refill your support weapon's ammo reserves. Affects the Anti-Materiel Rifle, Autocannon, Flamethrower, Grenade Launcher, Heavy Machine Gun, Laser Cannon, Machine Gun, Railgun, Recoilless Rifle, Spear, and Stalwart.

Atmospheric Monitoring – Orbital Cannons: 200 Common, 150 Rare, 15 Super Rare, 25,000 Req. Slips Orbital HE Barrage Stratagems have 15% reduced spread. Affects the Orbital 380mm and 120mm HE Barrages.

XXL Weapons Bay – Hangar: 150 Common, 150 Rare, 15 Super Rare, 25,000 Req. Slips Eagle Stratagems that drop multiple bombs now drop one extra bomb. Affects the Eagle Airstike, Cluster Bomb, Napalm Airstrike, and Smoke Strike.

Enhanced Combustion – Bridge: 200 Common, 150 Rare, 15 Super Rare, 25,000 Req. Slips Stratagem fire damage increased by 25%. Affects the Flamethrower, Eagle Napalm Airstrike, and Incendiary Mines.

Circuit Expansions – Engineering Bay: 200 Common, 150 Rare, 20 Super Rare, 20,000 Req. Slips Lightning arcs from Stratagems jump to one additional enemy. Affects the Arc Thrower and Tesla Tower.

Blast Absorption – Robotics Workshop: 150 Common, 150 Rare, 20 Super Rare, 25,000 Req. Slips Sentry Stratagems take 50% less damage from explosions. Affects the Autocannon Sentry, EMS Mortar Sentry, Gatling Sentry, Machine Gun Sentry, Mortar Sentry, Rocket Sentry, and Tesla Tower.



