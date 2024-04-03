Helldivers 2 level cap explained and all titles

The Helldivers 2 level cap has been increased substantially, letting you up your level with XP and unlock new titles to show off your rank. From a lowly Cadet, you can work your way up the Helldivers 2 ranks to Death Captain, and Skull Admiral, but now you can go beyond to Admirable Admiral and 10-star General before capping out at the illustrious… Super Private. Demoting yourself to one of the lowest ranks after reaching General to keep fighting? Now that's a fine Super Earth soldier. Here are all the details on the Helldivers 2 level cap and all the titles you can get as you level up.
New Helldivers 2 level cap
After an update on April 2, the new Helldivers 2 level cap is 150, tripling the previous cap of 50. Unfortunately, an increase to the level cap is actually quite meaningless as all Stratagems – the only things locked behind level requirements – are unlocked by level 25, with Helldivers 2 Mechs being the final one to get (for now). However, Arrowhead has added 10 new and ridiculous titles for the extra 100 levels.
All Helldivers 2 titles
There are 21 titles for you to unlock in Helldivers 2 by earning XP to increase your level. All of them are unlocked automatically as soon as you reach the required level. You can choose a title to display on your player card by visiting your Destroyer's Armory, navigating to the 'Character' tab, then selecting 'Title', presenting a list of all the ones you have unlocked. If you want to know what title is up next for you, or what the new Helldivers 2 titles are, here's a quick list of them all, along with the level you unlock them at:
- Cadet – 1
- Space Cadet – 5
- Sergeant – 10
- Master Sergeant – 15
- Chief – 20
- Space Chief Prime – 25
- Death Captain – 30
- Marshall – 35
- Star Marshall – 40
- Admiral – 45
- Skull Admiral – 50
- Fleet Admiral – 60
- Admirable Admiral – 70
- Commander – 80
- Galactic Commander – 90
- Hell Commander – 100
- General – 110
- 5-Star General – 120
- 10-Star General – 130
- Private – 140
- Super Private – 150
Of course, there's also the Super Citizen title, but the only way you can get this is if you buy the Super Citizen edition of Helldivers 2 or the Super Citizen upgrade pack if you already own the game.
