Finding fuel in Resident Evil Requiem is an unavoidable task. Powering generators will let you access new locations you need to progress and, luckily, finding an empty gas can is very easy, as is refilling it.

Fuel is also vital to collect all the Resident Evil Requiem detonator parts (namely, the relay) as well as exploring all the different areas in the city. So here's how to get fuel in Resident Evil 9 so you can breeze through East Raccoon City in style!

Note: this guide contains location spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem

How to get fuel in Resident Evil Requiem

You need to go to the gas station to get fuel to power generators in RE9. Here's how to get a full gas can:

Head across from the first Resident Evil Requiem BSAA container to the folded-up ladder hanging off a building on the other side of the road. It's too high to grab, so shoot the yellow strap to drop it down. Climb the ladder and follow the path to walk across the car wreckage to your right. This is your way into the locked gas station. Drop down into the station and kill the zombie wandering about. There's another just inside the gas station's main store, so watch out for it when you head in there. Run through the gas station shop until you come out to a powered-down generator in the back. You'll see an empty gas can next to a locked gate. Pick it up! Head back outside the fuel station and prepare for a very flammable fight (grab that chainsaw as soon as you can!) To fill the canister after your victory, head to the the petrol tank at the very back of the complex to refuel the gas can. One refill will make the canister last for all your needs.

Now you have the cannister, you can exit the gas station! Be sure to use some fuel on a nearby generator (the other side of the ladder you used to get into the gas station in the first place) lower down a bridge across the crater in the middle of the road. It's not mandatory, but it does make it easier to get around East Raccoon City.

All Resident Evil Requiem fuel-powered doors

You will need the refilled gas can to power the three following doors and generators in Resident Evil Requiem, circled on the map above:

Gas station door

Construction site door and crane

Entrance to Grimstone Building Rooftop

