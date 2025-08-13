How does destruction work in Battlefield 6?

The destruction in Battlefield 6 is a little confusing, not being as freeform as it was in previous games, which means you can't destroy buildings or cause level-altering damage. Instead, things are more scripted and consistent in Battlefield 6.

The problem here is that these destruction rules aren't especially clear, resulting in instances where a structure suffers no damage from a tank shell or violently collapses from a single explosive. I've done my best to explain everything you need to know about Battlefield 6 destruction below, to help you level (some of) the playing field to help your team.

Battlefield 6 destruction explained

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 6 uses a new destruction system that the developers call "Tactical Destruction", which essentially just means that structures, or parts of them, will collapse in consistent ways when destroyed.

The aftermath of that destruction, and the resulting rubble or wreckage, will be the same across matches. This means you can effectively learn what can be destroyed and how it changes a level, using that knowledge to your advantage. And be aware that if you're under some collapsing terrain, you'll take damage!

(Image credit: EA)

Lots of things can be used to bring down structures, but some methods are more effective than others:

Frag grenades generally aren't that great at destroying things. They can certainly cause some damage, but it's best to use them against enemy players rather than as a destructive tool.

If you want to wreck something more substantial like an entire wall, more powerful explosives like Battlefield 6 Recon class's C4 or the grenade launcher belonging to the Battlefield 6 Assault class will help here.

or the belonging to the Battlefield 6 Assault class will help here. If you're looking to obliterate as much of a building as possible, look to the Battlefield 6 Engineer's RPGs and larger Battlefield 6 vehicles. IFVs and tanks pack some punchy weapons that can deal substantial damage to standing buildings, and you can also just crash into some things to get them out of your way.

Crucially, not everything can be destroyed. Buildings generally get reduced to a skeletal framework but can't be entirely levelled, and some archways are indestructible to restrict vehicles.

As an example, the buildings in the center of the Iberian Offensive Battlefield 6 map can't be destroyed fully, and the rubble conveniently piles up to help you climb through the remnants of walls and to reach the upper floors. However, the stairs and certain parts of upper floors appear to be completely indestructible.

Tactical Destruction is one of BF6's core mechanics, but make sure you also know how to revive in Battlefield 6 and how to repair vehicles in Battlefield 6 too.

