Is Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode free to play? RedSec, the new BR mode for BF6, is clearly going to be the big new thing for 2025, but do you need the core game to play RedSec, and will you need online subscriptions like PS Plus or Game Pass to play it? We'll cover everything you need to know about accessing the new battle royale for Battlefield 6, as well as if you'll need to spend money on it.

Is the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale free to play? Yes, the new RedSec BR mode for Battlefield 6 will be completely free to play and won't require any expense on your behalf, though will doubtless have optional payments and microtransactions once you're through the door. This has been confirmed through the countdown reveal for the official release trailer, which (though not out yet) mentions that it's free to play in the video description.

Do you need PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass Battlefield 6 battle royale? By all accounts you should not need PS Plus or Game Pass to play Battlefield 6 RedSec Battle Royale on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X respectively. Though this hasn't been confirmed officially, free-to-play games don't require multiplayer subscriptions to play as a rule, and with RedSec being free, that same rule should also apply to it. So unlike the multiplayer component of the core Battlefield 6 game, RedSec is open to all users, regardless of subscription.

