Where to download Redsec, the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale
Because Redsec is free it exists outside of Battlefield 6, but if you have the main game it's already downloaded
If you're looking to download Redsec then there are a few options as this free-to-play Battlefield 6 Battle Royale exists outside of the bought and paid for main game. It's now available for download on PC, PS5 and Xbox, although you might have it pre-downloaded already if you have the full Battlefield 6 game, even though you don't need that to play it.
How to download Redsec
Redsec is a free-to-play game so you don't need Battlefield 6 to play it. Currently you can download it on PC, PlayStation and XBox at these links:
If you have Battlefield 6 then Redsec arrived as part of the Battlefield 6 update 1.1.1.0, (more on that in the Battlefield 6 roadmap). That added all the Season 1 content, including Redsec, to the main game ahead of it's release. So if you have Battlefield 6 then you can go into Settings > System > Set up > Install/Uninstall and see the base game as an 8.4GB download, with an additional 28GB of highres textures.
