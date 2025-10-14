For the best Battlefield 6 controller settings, you'll need to adjust your sensitivities quite a lot to get infantry gunplay into a good spot. When I first started playing, I found aiming far too snappy for controller, making it difficult to stay on target when aiming down the sights. But, since Battlefield 6 has so many adjustable sensitivity and graphics settings, it's difficult to know where to start and which incremental changes buried in menus will help the most. Remember that what works for me might not work for you, but here are the best controller settings and graphical settings for Battlefield 6 I found for improving my aim on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Best Battlefield 6 controller settings for PS5 and Xbox

(Image credit: EA)

These controller settings aim to make Battlefield 6's aiming controls feel a bit more typical of other first-person shooters, with a higher sensitivity for looking around and a lower sensitivity when aiming down sights for more precise aim adjustments and recoil control.



Scroll down to the 'Controller' tab on the left of the settings menu and press Triangle/Y to open the 'Edit Settings' menu for all control schemes. Then I recommend you make the following settings adjustments:

Infantry: Control Settings: Infantry Aim Sensitivity: Adjust until you find a comfortable turning rate (I found the default 40 quite high so reduced to 30) Vertical Aim Ratio: Reduce to 50 Vertical Zoom Ratio: Reduce this until it's comfortable for you, but it should be quite low to make precise recoil control a bit easier (I use 42.5) Uniform Infantry Aiming: Set to OFF Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide: Set to OFF (this lets you slide while sprinting by pressing the crouch button only once, but there are other options covered in this Battlefield 6 sliding guide) Buttons: Set to Alternate (this swaps melee and crouch, letting you crouch by pressing the right stick for easier sliding and crouching without screwing up your aim.



This is barely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to control settings you can adjust as infantry, but these changes should set you up nicely. For example, Battlefield 6 Recon players might want to consider checking out the Zoom Aim Sensitivity adjustments if you want to adjust things for your high-zoom sniper scopes.

Vehicle driving can also feel a bit sluggish with a low default sensitivity, while gunning feels the opposite, so here are some suggested changes to improve those:

Ground Vehicles: Control Settings: Vehicle Aim Sensitivity: Adjust until you find a comfortable turning rate (I found the default 20 really slow so I increased to 30) Gunner Aim Sensitivity: Reduce this until comfortable (Gunner aim is strangely high by default, so I reduced mine to 65 for greater precision).



There are a lot more changes you can make to Battlefield 6 vehicles, but I think these two simple changes make driving and gunning noticeably more pleasant. I also use the 'Alternate' Button schemes for Ground Vehicles, Aircraft, and Helicopters, which might be worth trying if you find the stick-only piloting awkward. If you want more pointers on controls for jets and helicopters specifically, we've also got this Battlefield 6 flying tips guide that might help.

Best Battlefield 6 graphical settings for PS5 and Xbox

(Image credit: EA)

Next, you should scroll down to the 'Graphics' tab on the left and adjust these visual settings in Battlefield 6 for a smooth and clear experience:

Performance Preset: Set to 'Auto (Performance)'

Camera Settings: Field of View: Adjust as necessary (I use 105 while playing on a monitor) Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View: Increase to 82 Weapon Motion Blur and World Motion Blur: Reduce as necessary (Battlefield 6's motion blur feels relatively unobstructive compared to other shooters, but I still recommend turning it down a bit for a clearer view)

Interface and HUD Advanced HUD Settings: Minimap Size: Increase to Medium or Large.



While not essential, you can also change things like camera shake and bobbing, which I recommend tuning if you suffer motion sickness while playing. You may also want to consider turning off Chromatic Aberration, Vignette, and Film Grain for the clearest possible view.

Those are the main settings to change if you're on console, but you can also head over to the System tab to toggle Battlefield 6 crossplay on or off.

