Is Battlefield 6 crossplay and how does it work

While Battlefield 6 crossplay can help widen the pool of available players for matchmaking, it's always going to be a contentious issue. There are many who feel like matching console players using controllers against those on PC with a keyboard and mouse is unfair in Battlefield 6 (or other shooters for that matter), as PC inputs are perceived to have a great accuracy as well as other potential advantages such as higher framerates.

However, if you're wondering how to access the Battlefield 6 beta with friends who are on different platforms then you don't need to worry as that option is enabled by default, and as long as you're connected via your EA account then it should be easy to meet up, notwithstanding any Battlefield 6 server issues and errors that may be happening. Whether you're happy to use it or would prefer to turn it off, here's everything you need to know about crossplay in Battlefield 6.

What are the crossplay options in Battlefield 6?

To choose your Battlefield 6 crossplay option, open the main settings menu and then select the System section, where you'll see the Cross-Play setting at the top of the list. Note that you cannot change this setting when you are in a party, during matchmaking, or once you've joined a server, so make sure you've fully backed out of everything if you want to make an adjustment.

Battlefield 6 crossplay is on by default, which means you can matchmake with other players across all supported platforms. However, according to this post from BF6 Producer Alexia Christofi it will function as "console preferred crossplay" – which means if you're playing on console then the game will try to prioritize matchmaking with other console players first (across both PS5 and Xbox Series X), then only fall back to full crossplay including PC if an appropriate match can't be found.

If crossplay is turned off, then you will only matchmake with others on the same platform, ie PS5 with PS5, Xbox Series X with Xbox Series X, and PC with PC across Steam, Epic Games, and EA App.

Does Battlefield 6 have cross progression?

If you're potentially going to be playing over multiple platforms, then the good news is that Battlefield 6 does have cross progression. This means that as long as you're using the same EA account on each system, all progress and unlocks will be carried over. However, you should bear in mind that the Battlefield 6 is not cross purchase, which means you will need to buy a separate copy of the game for each platform you want to use it on.

