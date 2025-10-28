Do weapons, progress, levels, equipment and Battle Pass rewards carry over into Battlefield Redsec from where you earned them in Battlefield 6 multiplayer? If you've got an M4A1 or Sniper rifle that you love to use in Battlefield 6, will you get to equip it and make use of it in the Redsec battle royale mode? We'll explain what crosses over between the two modes below.

Is there shared progress between Battlefield 6 and Battlefield Redsec?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes, progress between BF6 and the Redsec Battle Royale mode is shared. Weapons, levels, equipment, and progress earned in the core game multiplayer will also apply to your experiences in the BR, and this also applies vice versa, meaning that attachments and experience earned in Redsec will also apply to your progress in Battlefield 6.

The important thing to remember is that you have to ensure you're logged in with the same EA account to both versions of the game, so that the game knows where progress needs to be shared. From that point on though, you should be all sorted for shared progression between the two Battlefield modes.

Keep in mind, however, that what's particularly good in BF6 multiplayer might not necessarily be as good in Redsec. Battle Royale modes are about long-term endurance and survivability, as well as smaller scale conflicts and stealth. Progress might carry over, but conventional wisdom may not!

