How to slide in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 sliding is possible by double-tapping crouch, but there are plenty of options available for you to tweak to get the right sliding controls. While it's far from an essential movement technique in Battlefield 6, the main advantage it provides is that you can still hip-fire your weapon while moving quickly and low to the ground. That makes it ideal for players using close-range weapons, particularly SMGs and shotguns, so if that's your playstyle, here's everything you need to know about how sliding works in BF6.

How Battlefield 6 sliding works

(Image credit: EA)

By default, you can slide by double-tapping the crouch button while sprinting. Additionally, if you hold crouch while sprinting, you'll quickly dive to the ground and lie prone.

If you want to change your sliding controls you can do so by opening the game's settings menu, choosing the tab that matches your input device (Controller or Mouse & Keyboard) and then opening the Infantry Control Settings menu. Under the Movement section, you'll find the following options for tweaking how sliding works:

Slide: Allows you to set a dedicated key or button for sliding. Good for those using a mouse and keyboard.

Allows you to set a dedicated key or button for sliding. Good for those using a mouse and keyboard. Crouch Slide (All/Toggle/Hold/Off): This setting has various options, each determining which crouch button inputs result in a slide.

This setting has various options, each determining which crouch button inputs result in a slide. Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide (ON/OFF): On means you need to double-tap the crouch button to slide, off means you only need to tap it once.

If you're using a controller, I highly recommend turning off Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide. This way you can press the crouch button once to slide or hold it to dive. If you’re playing with a mouse and keyboard, you can do the same or use the other two options to be more selective with your sliding keybinds.

Sliding can be useful if you're playing the mobile Battlefield 6 Assault class or are an SMG-wielding Battlefield 6 Engineer.

