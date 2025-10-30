To get a Battlefield Redsec tank, you need to open one of the special trailers scattered across the map, but you can only do so with a keycard. These keycards aren't usually too difficult to obtain but do rely on a bit of luck, with the most reliable way to get them being through missions. And collecting a tank isn't without its dangers, let alone actually being in one what with all the anti-tank weapons enemies can use, so if you want to get a tank safely in Redsec's battle royale mode, here's what you need to know.

How to get Battlefield Redsec vehicles and keycards (Image: © EA) Battlefield Redsec tanks are locked inside Vehicle Trailers that can only be opened with a Vehicle Keycard. To get a vehicle keycard, you need to either loot one from an enemy player or complete a mission that awards a keycard to get one in the reward supply drop – Vehicle Keycards seem to be rare at the start of Redsec matches but become more common as they go on, so don't expect to get a tank right at the start. Once you've got a keycard, look for a Vehicle Trailer on the Redsec map (the icon is a tank inside a box), head over to it, and use the keycard on the reader to begin opening the trailer. Be warned that the trailer doors take a long time to lower and a loud siren goes off the entire time – it's basically a big "THERE'S A SQUAD HERE" alarm, so be on your guard for attackers looking to pick you off while you wait for your tank.

(Image credit: EA)

There's also no way to tell what's inside a Vehicle Trailer until you use a keycard on it, but it'll be either an IFV or an MBT – the former being great for transporting your entire squad safely thanks to its enclosed passenger positions while the latter has excellent firepower that's effective against other Battlefield 6 vehicles found in Redsec that don't require keycards, such as light ground transports and transport helicopters.

Obviously, if you really want to spend your time in Redsec in a tank, having at least one Battlefield 6 Engineer in your squad is vital – anti-tank gear is very common in Redsec, so you'll need a lot of repairs if you want to stay alive for more than a few minutes. Importantly, you don't get to choose a loadout for your tank, which means you can't make use of the best Battlefield 6 tank loadouts that you might already have, and ammo is very limited, even for gunner positions – make sure you look out for Vehicle Resupply Stations marked on the map too.

Make sure you've read up on our Battlefield Redsec tips to help you be the last squad standing, and if tanks aren't your thing, knowing how get your loadout in Battlefield Redsec will help a lot.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.