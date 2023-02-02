Where to find the Dead Space Line Gun

The Dead Space Line Gun is easily missed, but it's in chapter 5, specifically Medical Emergency Equipment Storage, after encountering Mercer's creature. We'll go through it in further detail below and exactly where you need to go to find it, but it's worth doing, as the Line Gun can tear through opponents pretty effectively and work as one of your more high-power Dead Space Weapons. We'll explain how to find the Line Gun in the Dead Space Remake below, with both a map and instructions on how to reach it.

Dead Space Line Gun location

The one location you can get the Line Gun in Dead Space is in Medical Emergency Equipment Storage, shown on the map below. These instructions will lead you there specifically.

In Chapter 5 of Dead Space, "Lethal Devotion", follow the main story until you meet Mercer in person. Afterwards, you'll be attacked by a creature that won't die, even when dismembered, and have to wait for the door to be opened. Escape the creature as instructed, then follow the objective to the Clinic to lift the lockdown. Head into the Emergency Room, and use the generator to return power to the door and access ER Hallway A. On the right as you go through, you'll see the Medical Emergency Equipment Storage, which requires a Dead Space security clearance of level 2 to open. The Line Gun is on the floor in the middle of the room.

(Image credit: EA)

The Line Gun is pretty lethal, and serves as a kind of heavy-duty Plasma Cutter, coming equipped with mines and generally able to shred a Necromorph - though it's not as flexible and universally applicable as some of the smaller weapons.

By the way, soon after this you'll be exploring Hydroponics, and are likely to get stuck looking for the Dead Space Deck Systems keycard - but we can give you that knowledge in advance. Don't say we didn't warn you!