Dead Space Security Clearance for level 1, 2 and 3 doors and how to get it

Dead Space Security Clearance stops you opening level 1 door and lockers initially. Although, later, there's also level 2 and 2, and Master Level Clearance to worry about. However, while you might want to get all these doors open fast you'll have to wait, as the various stages are locked to the story - there's no way to fast track getting anything open unfortunately. We can at least let you know when and where you will unlock the various levels of Dead Space Security Clearance.

I wouldn't worry too much about backtracking when you get extra clearance levels though, as you'll be heading back to old areas anyway as the story moves you around. The different levels of security you gradually unlock is more about drip feeding you resources later on rather anything else.

There's also the Dead Space crew rigs and Master Override to get much later in the game. This final level of access sees you collecting several rigs from various Ishimura crew to craft the highest level of access for a few doors on the ship and some high tier resource crates.

Dead Space Security Clearance 1

You'll get Security Clearance 1 during the Chapter 2 mission to Find the Captain's Body. Once you've dealt with the Necromorphs and got the captain's rig you'll speak to Hammond and get Level 1 Security Clearance.

Dead Space Security Clearance 2

Isaac will get Security Clearance 2 during the Chapter 3 mission to Meet Hammond in the Captain's Nest. Head to the bridge and follow him into the nest where he'll tell you he's found a CEC Executive Keycard and can upgrade your security to level 2.

Dead Space Security Clearance 3

Clearance level 3 will be gained during the chapter 3 mission, Find the Admin Rig. This will see you chasing down Supervisor Dallas to get his rig with admin codes. You'll be told it's in the Processing Control Room but you'll need to clear some dangerous anomalies (rocks), as the door you need won't open until gravity is restored, and that won't happen until you grab all the glowing rocks and throw them in the mining beam. Do that and you can finally reach what's left of Dallas and claim Security Clearance 3.