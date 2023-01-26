Dead Space Fuel Station keycard location

By Joel Franey
published

How to unlock Fuel Management while looking to reignite the engines in the Dead Space Remake

(Image credit: EA)

The Dead Space Fuel Station Keycard is needed to access the fuel management office and the circuit breaker inside, found in an Eastern dead end. The keycard itself is going to require a bit of combat to reach, as there's necromorphs in the area who are effectively guarding it, but it's nothing you shouldn't be able to handle at this point in the game. For more info about where it's found and where it's used, read on to see our Dead Space Fuel Station Keycard guide.

How to find the Fuel Station Keycard and open the Fuel Management Office in Dead Space

(Image credit: EA)
(Image credit: EA)

The Fuel Station Keycard in the Dead Space Remake is found in the little alcove on the Eastern side of engineering, on top of a desk near some lockers. You can see it marked above, but the area will have some necromorphs, and the thin walkways can make things a little dangerous as you'll have less room to move around and escape. We recommend going aggressive and making sure they can't get too close before they have a chance to box you in.

Once you have the Keycard, take it to the locked door marked above, which leads to Fuel Management. Inside is a circuit breaker that you can use to actually power up the refuelling station at the end of the walkway, though you'll have to depower either the lights or oxygen to do so - it's your choice. Do you prefer to fight necromorphs in the dark, or on a timer before you suffocate? Either way, once you're done, you can always head back to the circuit breaker and shuffle things around again.

That's not the least keycard you'll have to get though. The Dead Space Deck Systems Keycard can be an issue once you reach Hydroponics later, or for a more immediate concern, you're only a few minutes away from having to deal with the Dead Space Centrifuge puzzle. 

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

