Dead Space devs already have "ideas" for the next game in the series

The developers behind Dead Space already have ideas for another game in the sci-fi horror series, even if they aren't quite sure they'll be approved.

Of course, fans of claustrophobic space horror, Necromorph dismemberment, and perfect video game remakes have plenty to blast through with the new Dead Space, but big fans of the series are undoubtedly keen to see what's next from Motive Studio and EA. Well, the good news is that there are already very early plans for a new game, but the not-as-good news is that it sounds like EA hasn't officially green-lit anything yet.

In an interview with GQ (opens in new tab), 2023 Dead Space senior producer Phil Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola teased the future of the series in agonizingly vague terms:

"For sure, it's, it's a hope that we have. There's interest on my side and I think on Roman's side – you can see his smile – in exploring Dead Space more. There are ideas, that's for sure. We're finishing this week, we're going to be making sure that that launch goes well and that there are as few technical issues as possible. We're gonna be heading out on vacation and then we'll sit down and we'll have those discussions within EA to say, 'Well, what's next?'"

Tantalizing, for sure, but it'll likely be a while before anything concrete surfaces. Also unknown is whether these "ideas" Ducharme speaks of are for another remake - possible for the second Dead Space - or for a new sequel, i.e. Dead Space 4. Either way, the Dead Space remake has shown that the recent obsession around retreads isn't about chasing nostalgia, but filling a certain AAA void.

