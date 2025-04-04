Arkane Studios founder says he could see himself "working on Dishonored 3 right now," though creating a sequel was "the last thing I wanted to do" after making the first game

Dishonored is one of my favorite games of all time. I love it so much I have a tattoo of Corvo's mask. Raphael Colontonio was the director of the fantastic stealth game, and he could actually see himself working on Dishonored 3.

"After Dishonored 1, for example, the last thing I wanted to do for the next four years of my life was Dishonored 2," says Colontonio, creative director at WolfEye studios and the founder of Arkane, in an interview on the Quad Damage podcast. "In general, I like to create new stuff. I wouldn’t want to do sequels – it’s not so much my thing, I mean, there are games where I could, if it’s my own IP, and if the world is that big, and if the time has passed."

Video games take so long to make that I can fully understand why any creative would want to move onto something new after spending years on just one project. Dishonored 2 was directed by Harvey Smith while Colontonio worked on Prey.

If you've already given all your ideas to the game you've just made, doing something new gives your brain a break and allows new ideas to come naturally rather than being forced. Switching things up from steampunk to sci-fi must have been far more appealing to Colontonio. He isn't ruling out another Dishonored game altogether though.

"For example, I’d love to — I mean, we’re talking about totally hypothetical at this point — I could see myself working on Dishonored 3 right now, because it’s been so long that, you know, why not? I would revisit that," he says.

If you're wondering, "don't we already have Dishonored 3?" We do not. There's Death of the Outsider, but it's a standalone expansion for Dishonored 2, not a fully-fledged sequel in its own right, although it does take place after the events of 2 and is worth playing.

"I had a document about Dishonored 3," Colontonio adds. "Harvey has a document about Dishonored 3, I think Dinga [Bakaba] has one too. Dinga is the current boss of Arkane. So yeah, we have ideas. Which of those three versions will ever see the day, now we're talking about science fiction at this point."

Personally, I think they should develop all three just for me to play and then I'll decide which one is best and should be released. It'd be a nice treat for me. For now, Colontonio is working on his second game at WolfEye. Weird West was a cool, supernatural take on cowboys, and this next project is like "Fallout meets Dishonored." I bet it'll still have weird magic in it.

If you're a fan of Dishonored or Prey, you should check out our ranking of the best Arkane games.

